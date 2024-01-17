L.A. Public Library to Publish Books

After the cofounders of Angel City Press — an independent press that publishes books centered on L.A.’s cultural history — announced their retirement, the Los Angeles Public Library acquired the press. The L.A. Public Library is the fifth-largest public library in the country, and joins the Library of Congress and the New York Public Library in having its own press.

The acquiring of Angel City Press comes from a donation by its founders, Paddy Calistro and Scott McAuley. In explaining the donation, Calistro said, “The reason that this has made sense from the beginning is that the missions of the two entities are the same. We have always wanted to preserve the history of Los Angeles and get people to read about it, and that’s what the library does.”

