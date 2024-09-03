Get 2 Months of Kindle Unlimited Free During Their 10 Year Celebration
Kindle Unlimited is celebrating their tenth year with a sale: three months of KU for the price of one if you sign up by September 15th. To make it even more tempting, they’ve added a bunch of popular titles to Kindle Unlimited, including:
- Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
- All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby
- The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab
- Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
- Not What She Seems by Yasmin Angoe
…and many more. There are also titles being added to Kindle Unlimited only during the ten year celebration, so make sure to read them by September 15th! Those include:
- Beautiful World, Where are You by Sally Rooney
- All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
- This Could Be Us by Kennedy Ryan
- A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
- The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo
- The Fox Wife by Yangsze Choo
…and more. Find the full list and more details about the sale on Amazon.
