Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

Last week, I took some time off for my birthday and went to this really cute beach town in Delaware. And, naturally, I visited its indie bookstore (Browesabout Books), which literally had a Taylor Swift shrine. I’m neither here nor there with Tay Tay, but I respect the hustle. Since it was a week of celebration for me, I allowed myself to run up a bit of a check while I was in there, my many unread books at home be damned!

Now that I’m back and refreshed, I’ve got a list of July’s best book club books. They follow girls coming of age in the ’50s in Iran, a wealthy family whose children keep going missing from a summer camp, Loud women, and more.