Summer Sleuthing: 12 New Mystery, Thrillers for July 2024 Reading

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

Summer sleuthin’, had me a blast—sorry, if it’s stuck in my head, it needs to be in everybody’s head. Welcome to a new month with new mystery and thriller releases where publishing is happy to give you your next great mystery or thriller read during the summer hump month that is July. Whether you need vacation reads or to keep your year-round mystery solving need satiated, I’ve rounded up an array of crime books.

There’s something here for a wide variety of reading tastes: from cozy to dark and violent; YA and adult; a bunch of tropes; and plenty of mysteries to solve. There’s a translated Japanese crime novel; a YA thriller with a vengeful ghost; a missing-person cozy with PTA drama; a cozy mystery for food lovers set during Chinese New Year, a crime novel inspired by a wrongful conviction case, a multiple POV procedural, and more. Now put on your sleuthing hat and get comfy, it’s time to solve mysteries!