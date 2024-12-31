January’s Best Book Club Books

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

What are your book club’s plans for 2025? Are y’all revamping things or just carrying on from 2024? One of my book clubs is on hiatus until the end of January, and the other should be starting back around the same time. Once things start back up, and we fully get into the swing of things, I don’t think there will be any major changes to one of the groups, but the other is planning a trip to a library archive, and the leader of the group has made space for us to reflect on all that we have discussed.

I like the idea of taking a step back and reflecting on the previous year as a group. In fact, January might be the perfect time to have a low-key meet-up where your book club members are just chilling and thinking of how they want the club to look in the coming year. If you do decide to restructure things, I’ve got a few articles that could help you breathe fresh life into things: there’s one focused on virtual book clubs, one that rounds up 2025 book groups, and if you’re looking for monthly pick inspo, our 2025 Read Harder Challenge tasks are already out.