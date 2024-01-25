New Blood: 10 Modern Horror Classics Keeping the Genre Alive

One of the things they talked about was whether we were living in a golden age of horror, a time when folks were finally coming to appreciate a genre that had previously been seen as frivolous.

But horror has always had its devoted, possibly rabid fandom. Sure, the rise of “literary” horror and the growing popularity of creep-tastic prestige television (Haunting of Hill House, anyone?) may have raised the visibility of the genre. But horror didn’t need to be “elevated” to be legitimized. It’s always meant a lot to those who were most devoted to it.