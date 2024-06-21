JAMES by Percival Everett Will Be Adapted for Film
Percival Everett’s novel James, which reimagines The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from the perspective of Jim, the enslaved man who runs away with Huck to seek freedom and reunite with his family, is set to be adapted for the big screen by Stephen Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Entertainment. Everett will write the screenplay, and Taika Waititi is in early talks to direct.
James was one of the most anticipated books of 2024 and has been met with virtually unanimous praise since its publication in March. It appears atop the New York Times’s list of the best books of 2024 so far, was just named the #1 book of the year so far by Amazon editors, and has made appearances on countless other mid-year ratings.
This will not be Percival Everett’s first trip to the silver screen. His 2001 novel Erasure was the source material for 2023’s American Fiction, which garnered writer/director Cord Jefferson an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Star Jeffrey Wright was nominated for Best Actor in a Lead Role. With the likes of Spielberg and Waititi attached to such a prestigious literary work, James is likely to be Oscar fodder as well. We’ll be eagerly awaiting news of a finalized directorial deal and casting announcements to come.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- PIRANESI is Being Made Into a Stop-Motion Movie!
- The 2024 Boston Globe-Horn Book Awards
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- With Print Sales Up, These Were The Bestselling Books in May 2024
- The 10 Most Instagrammable Bookstores in the World
- Denver’s Tattered Cover Bookstore Has Been Sold to Barnes and Noble
- The Spiciest Books on BookTok in 2024, According to Readers
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- 72 of the Best Horror Books, According to Horror Authors