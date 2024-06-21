JAMES by Percival Everett Will Be Adapted for Film

Percival Everett’s novel James, which reimagines The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from the perspective of Jim, the enslaved man who runs away with Huck to seek freedom and reunite with his family, is set to be adapted for the big screen by Stephen Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Entertainment. Everett will write the screenplay, and Taika Waititi is in early talks to direct.

James was one of the most anticipated books of 2024 and has been met with virtually unanimous praise since its publication in March. It appears atop the New York Times’s list of the best books of 2024 so far, was just named the #1 book of the year so far by Amazon editors, and has made appearances on countless other mid-year ratings.