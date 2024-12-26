10 Immersive Queer Historical Romances

Julia is a professional nerd who can be spotted in the wild lounging with books in the park in Brooklyn, NY. She has a BA in International Studies from the University of Chicago and an MA in Media Studies from Pratt Institute. She loves fandom, theater, cheese, and Edith Piaf. Find her at juliarittenberg.com .

When considering why I love historical queer romance, I had to think for a while about why it resonated with me so much. Contemporary queer novels are important because we live in a time of increasing censorship and marginalization of queer voices, especially targeted to writers who are not white and cisgender. Modern novels with queer joy are a paean against these knowingly destructive forces, and I love them for it. My attachment to queer historical romance is more nebulous, as some of the people in these stories are ones I’ll never meet and whose experiences are vastly different from mine. However, immersive queer historical romances offer a vital argument that queer people have always existed.

Though historians long dismissed the idea of queer people in history or even queer themes in books, they were there. I think about the burned or doctored letters of Emily Dickinson to hide her sexual identity, or the public excoriation of Oscar Wilde during his libel trials. Despite these major silencing tactics, queer people persisted. Imagining queer people into history through fiction is not only historically accurate, it’s necessary to correct doctored records of history. It’s also a radical act of hope: if we can imagine a queer past, we can imagine a queer future that is more open and accepting of all people.