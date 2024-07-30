Recent Must-Read Fiction Set in Nigeria

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

Years ago, my father insisted I read Chinua Achebe. He told me how the slim Things Fall Apart showed the Igboland his forefathers knew before, well, things fell apart. I’d always wanted to go to his home country but things never really worked out. I did, instead, travel to a past version of it through Achebe’s Nigerian fiction classic.

Nigeria, and Nigeria-based fiction, has changed so much since Okonkwo first encountered the colonizing Europeans. Not only that, but there’s so much more Nigerian fiction being published in the U.S. Below are a few recent releases I think you should pick up to get a sense of the people, the place, and the magic of it all.