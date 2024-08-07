Project 2025 Architect Delays Book Until After the Election

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts, one of the chief architects of Project 2025, has announced plans to delay publication of his forthcoming book until after the election.

Dawn’s Early Light, which features a foreword written by Republican vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance, argues that “American is on the brink of destruction” and lays out a “Second American Revolution” driven by a New Conservative Movement. The book was originally slated for release on September 24 and will now hit shelves November 12. In a written statement to Real Clear Politics, Roberts explained the choice: “There’s a time for writing, reading, and book tours – and a time to put down the books and go fight like hell to take back our country…That’s why I’ve chosen to move my book’s publication and promotion to after the election.”