Project 2025 Architect Delays Book Until After the Election
Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts, one of the chief architects of Project 2025, has announced plans to delay publication of his forthcoming book until after the election.
Dawn’s Early Light, which features a foreword written by Republican vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance, argues that “American is on the brink of destruction” and lays out a “Second American Revolution” driven by a New Conservative Movement. The book was originally slated for release on September 24 and will now hit shelves November 12. In a written statement to Real Clear Politics, Roberts explained the choice: “There’s a time for writing, reading, and book tours – and a time to put down the books and go fight like hell to take back our country…That’s why I’ve chosen to move my book’s publication and promotion to after the election.”
Billed as a “presidential transition plan” for the next Republican administration, Project 2025 provides a 180-day playbook for sweeping changes to public policy, government personnel, and training political appointees. Read on to learn about Project 2025’s impact on education, books, and reading.
