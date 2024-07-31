Project 2025’s Impact on Education, Books, & Reading

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

You’ve probably been hearing about Project 2025, the 920-page document outlining the “presidential transition plan” for the next Republican administration. Created by conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation in partnership with hundreds of right-wing organizations, Project 2025 lays out a 180-day “playbook” for leveraging the full powers of the federal government—along with some powers these creeps only wish the federal government had—to “start undoing the damage the Left has wrought and build a better country for all Americans in 2025.” It is, in a word, batshit.

There’s not an aspect of public or private life that Project 2025 doesn’t touch on, and its aims are so extreme and out of step with what the vast majority of Americans want that Vice President Harris recently remarked, “Can you believe they put that in writing?” But put it in writing they did, and that means we don’t have to take their word for it when they say things like, “Project 2025’s policy reforms would strengthen our education system.”