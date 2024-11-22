As HBO prepares to begin production of its planned decade-long Harry Potter reboot TV series, CEO Casey Bloys is doubling down on the network’s partnership with and support of J.K. Rowling, who has a long and well-documented history of transphobic remarks and is being sued for cyberbullying boxer Imane Khelif during this year’s summer olympics. As Variety notes, when Rowling first aired her belief “that transgender women are men and transgender men are women” in 2020, HBO parent company Warner Bros. released a usefully vague statement reiterating that “a diverse and inclusive culture has never been more important to our company and to our audiences around the world.”

At the time, the statement read as the network’s attempt to protect itself from reputational guilt-by-association. If comments Bloys made this week that “J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views” are any indication, though, reputational harm is either no longer a concern, or, more likely, HBO has decided that the potential cost of distancing itself from Rowling outweighs the cost of aligning itself with anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. Let’s be clear: Bloys is not wrong that Rowling has a right to her views, but that right does not include freedom from criticism or consequences. HBO is choosing to support Rowling, and that choice sends a powerful and disappointing message. It’s hard to imagine that HBO would have been willing to continue its association with Rowling if the personal views she expressed were racist in nature, and the response to transphobia should be no different.