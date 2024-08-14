J.K. Rowling Named in Criminal Complaint for Cyberbullying

Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

J.K. Rowling Named in Olympic Boxer’s Cyberbullying Suit

J.K. Rowling has a long, ugly history of transphobic comments—the reason Book Riot hasn’t promoted her books or products for several years—and has now been named in a criminal complaint filed by Algerian boxer Imane Khelif. Rowling will be investigated for “acts of aggravated cyber harassment” for messages she posted to her more than 14 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) accusing Khelif, who won gold in the women’s 66kg boxing competition, of being a man who was “enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head.” Khelif was assigned female at birth and does not identify as transgender (not that any of this behavior would be acceptable if she did). Khelif, who should have been able to revel in her moment as an Olympic athlete at the top of her game, instead spent much of the Games fighting a bad-faith dispute over her eligibility that was driven by misinformation and conspiracy theories. May her efforts succeed.