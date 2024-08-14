J.K. Rowling Named in Criminal Complaint for Cyberbullying
J.K. Rowling Named in Olympic Boxer’s Cyberbullying Suit
J.K. Rowling has a long, ugly history of transphobic comments—the reason Book Riot hasn’t promoted her books or products for several years—and has now been named in a criminal complaint filed by Algerian boxer Imane Khelif. Rowling will be investigated for “acts of aggravated cyber harassment” for messages she posted to her more than 14 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) accusing Khelif, who won gold in the women’s 66kg boxing competition, of being a man who was “enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head.” Khelif was assigned female at birth and does not identify as transgender (not that any of this behavior would be acceptable if she did). Khelif, who should have been able to revel in her moment as an Olympic athlete at the top of her game, instead spent much of the Games fighting a bad-faith dispute over her eligibility that was driven by misinformation and conspiracy theories. May her efforts succeed.
Get In Loser, We’re Going (Book) Shopping
If literary tourism is your jam, you’re gonna want to run, not walk, to Lit Hub‘s United States of Literature. Pick any of the fifty (nifty, sing it with me) United States and get a couple book recommendations, a good reading spot, a notable poet, and a literary landmark. The picks are interesting and varied, a nice mix of playing the classics—Willa Cather in Nebraska? Check.—and highlighting under-the-radar titles and voices. Combine this with Oprah’s list of Black-owned indie bookstores across the country? Now you’re cooking with gas.
So You Wanna Be a Narrator?
Applications are now open for the fifth session of Penguin Random House Audio’s narrator mentorship program. PRH created the program in 2021 with “aims to increase diversity and inclusion within the audiobook industry and develop new narrator talent, particularly from underrepresented groups.” The process is competitive—Publishers Weekly reports that just 1.5% of applicants have been accepted across previous sessions—and those who are get in receive six months of one-on-one mentorship with a PRH Audio producer, who provides guidance, feedback, and assistance in recording and producing demos. More than 90% of past participants have been hired by audiobook publishers. Applications are due by August 30th for the next session, which will run January-June 2025.
