We Saw IT ENDS WITH US So You Don’t Have To

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Rebecca is joined by Book Riot’s intrepid managing editor Vanessa Diaz for a conversation about the new adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Join us on Patreon for access to early, ad-free listening and bonus content.