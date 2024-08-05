hair clip that says bookish set against a pink background
The Goods

Hair Accessories to Complete Your Bookish Look

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie Moench

Contributor

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR.

View All posts by Katie Moench

Who doesn’t love the opportunity to inject some literary charm into their outfit with accessories? And since a lot of us need to pull our hair up in hot weather or keep those bangs we’re growing out of our eyes, hair accessories are one of the most reached-for ways to inject some personality into your look. While some people might like to commit to a full-on bookish look, for those of us who prefer a more subtle nod to our love of reading, a bookish hair accessory can add just the right amount of personality. Bookish hair accessories can also be great conversation starters by giving you the opportunity to talk about your favorite title or connect with someone about a beloved genre of books.

Below, you’ll find literary-themed hair accessories, from tiny barrettes to bountiful bows that will be sure to delight any book lover. Whether you’re shopping for yourself and want an easy, bookish claw clip, or you would like some colorful and storybook-style bows for the littlest readers in your life, there’s something here for everyone. So go ahead and add a bookworm headband, a pair of open book hair clips, or even a 3D-printed dragon to your favorite hairstyle and show off your bookish side!

Book scrunchie made of cream fabric with book spines
Image from TheCreativeCallico on Etsy

This scrunchie with spines of classic books is perfect for any reader looking for an adorable accessory. $4

Three small hair bows with characters from Arthur, Chika Chika Boom Boom, and Madeline
Image from OneCuteBowCo on Etsy

These sweet bows celebrate favorite children’s characters. $19

Clear claw clip that says "bookish" in pink cursive
Image from BlissfullyBookish on Etsy

Easily put your hair up with this cute and bookish claw clip. $19

Rainbow colored dragon hair accessory
Image from ALittleBitTwistedLLC on Etsy

Fans of dragons and fantasy will love this hair accessory that’s 3D-printed and available in a range of colors. $17+

Two gold hairpins with open books on them
Image from ziziandme on Etsy.

These pins are subtle enough for any outfit, yet still proclaim your love of reading. $16

Two hairclips made of clay that look like bookshelves
Image from Divineclaybykay on Etsy

The details on these clay hair clips, tiny book spines surrounded by flowers, are amazing. $23

Headband made from bookworm fabric
Image from FullMoonPhoenix on Etsy

Bookworms can show off their favorite pastime with this colorful and comfortable headband. $13

Hairclip with three roses made of book pages
Image from PaperArtistryRN on Etsy.

This hair clip with roses made of book pages would be perfect for a wedding or formal event. $23

Hairbows with storybook characters on them
Image from ATouchOfARose on Etsy

Pick out these bows for kids (or kids at heart) who love storybooks. $12+

Beetle shaped hair clip printed with old book spines
Image from MoonMothWings on Etsy

Show off your love of books and beetles with this inventive hair clip. $14

Twist headband made of fabric printed with children's books covers
Image from ShopEastOfThese on Etsy

This twist headband features titles of classic children’s books. $22

