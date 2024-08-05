Hair Accessories to Complete Your Bookish Look

Who doesn’t love the opportunity to inject some literary charm into their outfit with accessories? And since a lot of us need to pull our hair up in hot weather or keep those bangs we’re growing out of our eyes, hair accessories are one of the most reached-for ways to inject some personality into your look. While some people might like to commit to a full-on bookish look, for those of us who prefer a more subtle nod to our love of reading, a bookish hair accessory can add just the right amount of personality. Bookish hair accessories can also be great conversation starters by giving you the opportunity to talk about your favorite title or connect with someone about a beloved genre of books.

Below, you’ll find literary-themed hair accessories, from tiny barrettes to bountiful bows that will be sure to delight any book lover. Whether you’re shopping for yourself and want an easy, bookish claw clip, or you would like some colorful and storybook-style bows for the littlest readers in your life, there’s something here for everyone. So go ahead and add a bookworm headband, a pair of open book hair clips, or even a 3D-printed dragon to your favorite hairstyle and show off your bookish side!