Hair Accessories to Complete Your Bookish Look
Who doesn’t love the opportunity to inject some literary charm into their outfit with accessories? And since a lot of us need to pull our hair up in hot weather or keep those bangs we’re growing out of our eyes, hair accessories are one of the most reached-for ways to inject some personality into your look. While some people might like to commit to a full-on bookish look, for those of us who prefer a more subtle nod to our love of reading, a bookish hair accessory can add just the right amount of personality. Bookish hair accessories can also be great conversation starters by giving you the opportunity to talk about your favorite title or connect with someone about a beloved genre of books.
Below, you’ll find literary-themed hair accessories, from tiny barrettes to bountiful bows that will be sure to delight any book lover. Whether you’re shopping for yourself and want an easy, bookish claw clip, or you would like some colorful and storybook-style bows for the littlest readers in your life, there’s something here for everyone. So go ahead and add a bookworm headband, a pair of open book hair clips, or even a 3D-printed dragon to your favorite hairstyle and show off your bookish side!
This scrunchie with spines of classic books is perfect for any reader looking for an adorable accessory. $4
These sweet bows celebrate favorite children’s characters. $19
Easily put your hair up with this cute and bookish claw clip. $19
Fans of dragons and fantasy will love this hair accessory that’s 3D-printed and available in a range of colors. $17+
These pins are subtle enough for any outfit, yet still proclaim your love of reading. $16
The details on these clay hair clips, tiny book spines surrounded by flowers, are amazing. $23
Bookworms can show off their favorite pastime with this colorful and comfortable headband. $13
This hair clip with roses made of book pages would be perfect for a wedding or formal event. $23
Pick out these bows for kids (or kids at heart) who love storybooks. $12+
Show off your love of books and beetles with this inventive hair clip. $14
This twist headband features titles of classic children’s books. $22
