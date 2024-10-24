Grammy-Award Winning Artist Victoria Monét to Publish Children’s Book on Separation Anxiety

Victoria Monét has turned her Grammy award-winning pen to writing a lyrical children’s story with her debut children’s book Everywhere You Are. The picture book is set to publish June 24, 2025 in English and Spanish simultaneously, and aims to comfort children with separation anxiety and hardworking parents.

Monét said she “wrote this book in honor of hard working parents wanting to offer a consoling reminder to their children that even when a loved one isn’t right next to us, the love you have for each other still carries so much presence!”

Everywhere You Are is illustrated by Alea Marley, and available for preorder now. To read more about Monét and the book, visit Essence.

