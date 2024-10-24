Grammy-Award Winning Artist Victoria Monét to Publish Children’s Book on Separation Anxiety
Victoria Monét has turned her Grammy award-winning pen to writing a lyrical children’s story with her debut children’s book Everywhere You Are. The picture book is set to publish June 24, 2025 in English and Spanish simultaneously, and aims to comfort children with separation anxiety and hardworking parents.
Monét said she “wrote this book in honor of hard working parents wanting to offer a consoling reminder to their children that even when a loved one isn’t right next to us, the love you have for each other still carries so much presence!”
Everywhere You Are is illustrated by Alea Marley, and available for preorder now. To read more about Monét and the book, visit Essence.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
More breaking news here
- The Best Horror and Fantasies of 2024, According to Barnes & Noble
- The Best Fiction and Mysteries of 2024, According to Barnes & Noble
- This is the Winner of the 2024 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- Kate McKinnon Will Host The National Book Awards with Musical Guest Jon Batiste
- The 2024 Winners of the Kirkus Prize
- Emily Henry Has a New Book Coming Out!
- First Color Kindle Announced by Amazon