This One’s for the Dragon Smut Girlies: Gifts for Romantasy Readers
It may only be April, but I think it’s fair to say “romantasy” is the book world’s word of the year. It’s got readers and publishing professionals all fired up, and it’s not going away any time soon. Honestly, no one should be surprised by this! Crossover between romance and fantasy is not new, even if it’s got a fancy new name. Readers have been thirsting for fantastical love stories for a long time, whether they’re of the dragon, werewolf, vampire, or fae variety. Are you ready to tell the world about your love of romantasy? Then these gifts for romantasy readers are for you!
As someone who writes books, writes about books and sells books, I’ve heard a lot of people asking: What’s the deal with romantasy? Why is it blowing up? In my opinion, it’s not so much that it’s a new trend as a recognition of a genre that’s been on the rise for decades. It’s just gone under the radar because it’s genre fiction with a fanbase made up primarily of women, and therefore, the book world has ignored and underestimated it for as long as possible. But smut readers (affectionate) are getting louder and prouder about their favorite books, and they’re realizing they’re not alone. So let’s put on our favorite romantasy sweatshirt and spread the love!
This dreamy romantasy reader book club sweatshirt is the perfect attire for your next book club meeting or for a cozy reading session at home. $45
Do you have an untameable TBR? Then you NEED this TBR tarot deck for romantasy readers with prompts like “choose a book with a couple on the cover” and “choose a book with multiple POVs” to help you pick your next read. $18
Wear your romantasy love on your sleeve with this “probably reading fantasy smut novels” tee, available in eight colors. $26+
There’s no such thing as too many stickers, and this romantasy girlie sticker is a must. $4
Add a little sparkle to your latest romantasy read with this movie theater ticket-themed bookmark. $4.50
Whether you’re into romantasy for an era or a lifetime, this embroidered “in my romantasy era” sweatshirt is always in fashion. $59+
This romantasy book club glass tumbler is perfect for bringing your beverage of choice to your next readerly gathering. It’s even got a lid and straw to protect from spills when someone bashes your favorite character and things get rowdy. $20
Spread the smut love with this tarot card-inspired “the smut reader” tote bag. $20
If you want to go all-out on a gift for a romantasy reading friend (or an excellent gift for yourself), this spicy fantasy box comes with two surprise books and a variety of fun gifts. Take your pick from spicy fantasy, paranormal romance, monster, alien, and more. $90
