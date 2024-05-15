This One’s for the Dragon Smut Girlies: Gifts for Romantasy Readers

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.

It may only be April, but I think it’s fair to say “romantasy” is the book world’s word of the year. It’s got readers and publishing professionals all fired up, and it’s not going away any time soon. Honestly, no one should be surprised by this! Crossover between romance and fantasy is not new, even if it’s got a fancy new name. Readers have been thirsting for fantastical love stories for a long time, whether they’re of the dragon, werewolf, vampire, or fae variety. Are you ready to tell the world about your love of romantasy? Then these gifts for romantasy readers are for you!

As someone who writes books, writes about books and sells books, I’ve heard a lot of people asking: What’s the deal with romantasy? Why is it blowing up? In my opinion, it’s not so much that it’s a new trend as a recognition of a genre that’s been on the rise for decades. It’s just gone under the radar because it’s genre fiction with a fanbase made up primarily of women, and therefore, the book world has ignored and underestimated it for as long as possible. But smut readers (affectionate) are getting louder and prouder about their favorite books, and they’re realizing they’re not alone. So let’s put on our favorite romantasy sweatshirt and spread the love!