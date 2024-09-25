Channel your inner Owens sister with these gifts for PRACTICAL MAGIC lovers, from pins and candles to art prints and hoodies.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Book Riot Managing Editor Vanessa Diaz is a writer and former bookseller from San Diego, CA whose Spanish is even faster than her English. When not reading or writing, she enjoys dreaming up travel itineraries and drinking entirely too much tea. She is a regular co-host on the All the Books podcast who especially loves mysteries, gothic lit, mythology/folklore, and all things witchy. Vanessa can be found on Instagram at @BuenosDiazSD or taking pictures of pretty trees in Portland, OR, where she now resides. View All posts by Vanessa Diaz

It is officially fall here in the U.S. and I couldn’t be happier. Soon the leaves will change color, the air will feel cooler, and my chunky knits and boots will be back in sartorial rotation. The advent of fall also means it’s time for my annual rewatch of several films with fall vibes, and the first on that list each year is Practical Magic. This 1998 classic is based on Alice Hoffman’s Practical Magic, which first introduced us to Sally, Gillian, Frances, and Jet Owens in 1995. Sisters Sally and Gillian Owens are young girls when their parents die suddenly, leaving them in the care of their eccentric aunts Franny and Jet. It is in the aunts’ house that they learn of their inherited gifts, as well as the curse that plagues their lineage: any man that falls for an Owens woman will die. As Sally and Gillian grow into adulthood, we watch them navigate life, love, and that pesky curse while coming into their own.