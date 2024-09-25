Gifts for PRACTICAL MAGIC Lovers
It is officially fall here in the U.S. and I couldn’t be happier. Soon the leaves will change color, the air will feel cooler, and my chunky knits and boots will be back in sartorial rotation. The advent of fall also means it’s time for my annual rewatch of several films with fall vibes, and the first on that list each year is Practical Magic.
This 1998 classic is based on Alice Hoffman’s Practical Magic, which first introduced us to Sally, Gillian, Frances, and Jet Owens in 1995. Sisters Sally and Gillian Owens are young girls when their parents die suddenly, leaving them in the care of their eccentric aunts Franny and Jet. It is in the aunts’ house that they learn of their inherited gifts, as well as the curse that plagues their lineage: any man that falls for an Owens woman will die. As Sally and Gillian grow into adulthood, we watch them navigate life, love, and that pesky curse while coming into their own.
The film version stars Nicole Kidman as Gillian, Sandra Bullock as Sally, and the dynamic duo of Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest as “the aunts.” It is one of my favorite movies, and its source material is one of my favorite books. Both stories are wonderfully witchy, and not just in the spells-and-potions way. The real magic is in the bond between the women, the kind that calls you to someone from miles away and wakes you up in the middle of the night for midnight margaritas. All this and a dreamy Massachusetts setting? It’s everything I want in the fall.
Whether you’re wanting to capture some of this magic for yourself or someone else who loves the book or movie, these gifts for Practical Magic lovers are great for all seasons. From candles and prints to cozy tees and sweaters, there’s plenty of magic to wrap yourself in all year long.
There’s going to be a lot of salt, rosemary, and lavender in this here list. If you know, you know, and you want this vinyl sticker. $4+
I have wanted to wake up a group of my best gals for midnight margaritas since I first watched the movie adaptation of Practical Magic. Throw on this pin and play “Coconut” by Harry Nilsson while you’re at it. $14
I’m more of a “hot sauce in my bag swag” girlie (Cholula, if you must know), but maybe it’s time I throw in some belladonna for, um, emergencies. This decal lets riders know what’s up. $5+
Black soap comes up a fair amount in the book version of Practical Magic, and there’s a whole apothecary worth of soaps and other smelly delights in the movie. These soaps all sound like the kind you’d find at Verbena Apothecary. You get all six soaps for $30.
I did warn you about all the salt, rosemary, and lavender. This soy candle contains all three and sounds absolutely heavenly. $11+
And here we have the salt, rosemary, lavender (and of course, magic) combo on bamboo cutting boards. These are offered in three sizes starting at $12.
I have this well-known quote on a keychain and a bookmark, but not yet a mug. I think it’s time I fix that, don’t you? This hand-thrown clay option holds 20 fluid ounces and comes in five color combos. $36
Every time I’ve seen Rose Apothecary merch from Schitt’s Creek, I’ve wondered if a Practical Magical version exists. Silly question, because of course it does! This mug with the Verbena Apothecary storefront comes in 11 and 15-ounce sizes in a few different colors, and as a camping mug, too. $17+
I’ve held out on buying a massive tumbler like this for I-will-resist-TikTok-fueled-overconsumption reasons, but an engraved Practical Magic tumbler may be the thing that forces my hand. This shop gives you the option of choosing an actual Stanley or an off-brand version, and you can pick from several sizes and colors. $80+
For those of us who have lusted over the house in the film or just love dreamy floral and botanical art, this print is everything. $10+
I propose we replace all the Live, Laugh, Love art with this iconic quote from the book and movie. Who’s with me?! This botanical art can be yours as a digital print in one of five sizes starting at just $8.
I had to sneak in some more Verbena Apothecary! This T-shirt comes in 11 colors in sizes XS-4XL. $27+
Do I need a crewneck sweater with this quote ($36+)…
…or a big, cozy hoodie? Trick question, because both of these ever-so-slightly-different designs come in both hoodie and crewneck versions. The one above comes in youth and adult sizes and 12 different colors, while this one is offered in adult unisex sizes in 10 colors. ($35+)
Maybe if I wear this Midnight Margaritas sweater around my friends enough, they’ll get the hint. Choose from 12 colors in sizes S-5XL. $44+
And remember: “Always throw salt over your left shoulder. Keep rosemary by your garden gate. Plant roses and lavender for luck. Fall in love whenever you can.”
If you still need a witchy fix, check out this post on the enduring appeal of witch fiction and this roundup of the best witch books. If you’re new to Alice Hoffman, here’s a reading pathway to get you started.