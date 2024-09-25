cover for the book Practical Magic and the poster for the film adaptation bordered by assorted Practical Magic-themed gifts
Gifts for PRACTICAL MAGIC Lovers

Channel your inner Owens sister with these gifts for PRACTICAL MAGIC lovers, from pins and candles to art prints and hoodies.

It is officially fall here in the U.S. and I couldn’t be happier. Soon the leaves will change color, the air will feel cooler, and my chunky knits and boots will be back in sartorial rotation. The advent of fall also means it’s time for my annual rewatch of several films with fall vibes, and the first on that list each year is Practical Magic.

This 1998 classic is based on Alice Hoffman’s Practical Magic, which first introduced us to Sally, Gillian, Frances, and Jet Owens in 1995. Sisters Sally and Gillian Owens are young girls when their parents die suddenly, leaving them in the care of their eccentric aunts Franny and Jet. It is in the aunts’ house that they learn of their inherited gifts, as well as the curse that plagues their lineage: any man that falls for an Owens woman will die. As Sally and Gillian grow into adulthood, we watch them navigate life, love, and that pesky curse while coming into their own.

The film version stars Nicole Kidman as Gillian, Sandra Bullock as Sally, and the dynamic duo of Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest as “the aunts.” It is one of my favorite movies, and its source material is one of my favorite books. Both stories are wonderfully witchy, and not just in the spells-and-potions way. The real magic is in the bond between the women, the kind that calls you to someone from miles away and wakes you up in the middle of the night for midnight margaritas. All this and a dreamy Massachusetts setting? It’s everything I want in the fall.

Whether you’re wanting to capture some of this magic for yourself or someone else who loves the book or movie, these gifts for Practical Magic lovers are great for all seasons. From candles and prints to cozy tees and sweaters, there’s plenty of magic to wrap yourself in all year long.

sticker in the shape of a heart with a shalt shaker, a spring of rosemary, and a spring of lavender at its edges
image from FiddleFigDesignCo on Etsy

There’s going to be a lot of salt, rosemary, and lavender in this here list. If you know, you know, and you want this vinyl sticker. $4+

a black and brass enamel pin. In the center of the pin are a blender containing green liquid and two small bouquets of roses. Text bordering the design reads Midnight Margarita Coven
image from LadyMoonCompany on Etsy

I have wanted to wake up a group of my best gals for midnight margaritas since I first watched the movie adaptation of Practical Magic. Throw on this pin and play “Coconut” by Harry Nilsson while you’re at it. $14

white vinyl decal on a rear view mirror. The decal is a half moon and a bottle of wine on either side of text that reads "the belladonna is in my bag"
image from TitanDecalShop on Etsy

I’m more of a “hot sauce in my bag swag” girlie (Cholula, if you must know), but maybe it’s time I throw in some belladonna for, um, emergencies. This decal lets riders know what’s up. $5+

three small piles of handmade soaps with paper labels listing their ingredients
image from WytchFeathers on Etsy

Black soap comes up a fair amount in the book version of Practical Magic, and there’s a whole apothecary worth of soaps and other smelly delights in the movie. These soaps all sound like the kind you’d find at Verbena Apothecary. You get all six soaps for $30.

dark blown glass candle with a tan label with graphics of a salt shaker, a spring of rosemary, a spring of lavender, and a heart. Text bordering the graphics reads "Practical Magic, white sage lavender herbs magic"
image from AARKAORIGINS on Etsy

I did warn you about all the salt, rosemary, and lavender. This soy candle contains all three and sounds absolutely heavenly. $11+

two bamboo cutting boards, one large and one smaller. both contain a salt shaker, a sprig of rosemary, a sprig of lavender, and a heart hovering over a quote from Practical Magic
image from IndianCreekTrading on Etsy

And here we have the salt, rosemary, lavender (and of course, magic) combo on bamboo cutting boards. These are offered in three sizes starting at $12.

white and navy blue clay mug with a quote from Practical Magic on one side along with drawings of a salt shaker, a sprig of rosemary, a sprig of lavender, and a heart
Image from AlyBDesignsWI on Etsy

I have this well-known quote on a keychain and a bookmark, but not yet a mug. I think it’s time I fix that, don’t you? This hand-thrown clay option holds 20 fluid ounces and comes in five color combos. $36

black and white mug with a shop storefront design bordered by text that reads Owens SIsters Apothecary
image from ThreePinkStars on Etsy

Every time I’ve seen Rose Apothecary merch from Schitt’s Creek, I’ve wondered if a Practical Magical version exists. Silly question, because of course it does! This mug with the Verbena Apothecary storefront comes in 11 and 15-ounce sizes in a few different colors, and as a camping mug, too. $17+

three large white tumblers with grey engraved text and graphics of quotes and scenes from the Practical Magic movie
image from LittleKristis on Etsy

I’ve held out on buying a massive tumbler like this for I-will-resist-TikTok-fueled-overconsumption reasons, but an engraved Practical Magic tumbler may be the thing that forces my hand. This shop gives you the option of choosing an actual Stanley or an off-brand version, and you can pick from several sizes and colors. $80+

a watercolour print of the house from the film adaptation of Practical Magic, bordered by assorted plants, animals, and quotes from the book and movie
image from ShopAtSass on Etsy

For those of us who have lusted over the house in the film or just love dreamy floral and botanical art, this print is everything. $10+

large wall hanging of a quote from Practical Magic bordered by flowers and vines in purple ink. Hanging on a wall behind it are two versions of the piece in green and pink ink
image from TheWindsage on Etsy

I propose we replace all the Live, Laugh, Love art with this iconic quote from the book and movie. Who’s with me?! This botanical art can be yours as a digital print in one of five sizes starting at just $8.

white tshirt with olive green text that reads "Owens Sisters Verbena Apothecary: Potions & Practical Magic. Estd 1998 Maria's Island, Massachusetts" Above the text is a bouquet of purple roses
image from HouseofLaForce on Etsy

I had to sneak in some more Verbena Apothecary! This T-shirt comes in 11 colors in sizes XS-4XL. $27+

a sand-colored crewneck sweatshirt. On the front are graphics of a salt shaker, a sprig of rosemary, a sprig of lavender, and a heart. On. the back is a quote from Practical Magic bordered by flowers and vines
image from LaFeyCollection on Etsy

Do I need a crewneck sweater with this quote ($36+)…

a light grey hooded sweatshirt. On the front are graphics of a salt shaker, a sprig of rosemary, a sprig of lavender, and a heart. On. the back is a quote from Practical Magic bordered by flowers and vines
image by ShortTower on Etsy

…or a big, cozy hoodie? Trick question, because both of these ever-so-slightly-different designs come in both hoodie and crewneck versions. The one above comes in youth and adult sizes and 12 different colors, while this one is offered in adult unisex sizes in 10 colors. ($35+)

a light brown crewneck sweater with text and graphics in black ink. The text reads "Midnight Margaritas, Tequila, Superior Quality" and the graphics are of a margarita glass, a feather, a broom, a frog, and a belladonna plant
image from KateTeesCollection on Etsy

Maybe if I wear this Midnight Margaritas sweater around my friends enough, they’ll get the hint. Choose from 12 colors in sizes S-5XL. $44+

And remember: “Always throw salt over your left shoulder. Keep rosemary by your garden gate. Plant roses and lavender for luck. Fall in love whenever you can.”

