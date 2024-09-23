Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.

There’s nothing like the magic of an independent bookstore. You can find wonderfully curated collections of books, but you can also find lots of other goodies (often from local makers), book clubs, events with authors, personalized recommendations, and opportunities to participate in your community and meet your neighbors. I may be partial (since I also work part-time as an indie bookseller), but I think there’s no better place to spend a few hours than your local bookstore. Honestly, if I can leave the store where I work without having spent more buying books than I made during my shift, it’s a good day. Could you also accidentally spend all the money in your bank account if left unattended at your favorite local bookshop? If so, these gifts for indie bookstore lovers are for you.

Or perhaps you’re looking for a gift for your bookstore-loving friend. You’ve come to the right place! My first recommendation? Get them a gift card to their favorite local bookshop. It’s a great way to support a local business and recognize your friend’s appreciation of the store without having to know exactly what books they’d like (and haven’t already bought themself). Pair that gift card with a T-shirt, sticker, candle, or something else from this list and you’ll win their heart forever.