Gifts for Indie Bookstore Lovers
There’s nothing like the magic of an independent bookstore. You can find wonderfully curated collections of books, but you can also find lots of other goodies (often from local makers), book clubs, events with authors, personalized recommendations, and opportunities to participate in your community and meet your neighbors. I may be partial (since I also work part-time as an indie bookseller), but I think there’s no better place to spend a few hours than your local bookstore. Honestly, if I can leave the store where I work without having spent more buying books than I made during my shift, it’s a good day. Could you also accidentally spend all the money in your bank account if left unattended at your favorite local bookshop? If so, these gifts for indie bookstore lovers are for you.
Or perhaps you’re looking for a gift for your bookstore-loving friend. You’ve come to the right place! My first recommendation? Get them a gift card to their favorite local bookshop. It’s a great way to support a local business and recognize your friend’s appreciation of the store without having to know exactly what books they’d like (and haven’t already bought themself). Pair that gift card with a T-shirt, sticker, candle, or something else from this list and you’ll win their heart forever.
This lovely art print of bookshops around the world also doubles as a bucket list of must-visit stores. $35
As an indie bookseller myself, I can tell you that using this tote while shopping at an indie bookstore will make you very popular. $27
You can smell like your favorite indie bookstore with this vetiver, teakwood, cedar, neroli, and amber-scented perfume oil. $16
This vinyl sticker is the fastest way to any bookstore-loving possum’s heart. $3
Your local bookstore hates to see you leave, but they’d love to watch you walk away in this T-shirt. $24
Shout your love of local bookstores with this Penguin Classics-inspired enamel pin. $10
Rookie tip: Never suggest an indie bookstore lover has “too many books.” This sticker is a reminder that a towering TBR is a good thing. $4
If local bookstores are always on your mind, this hat can help you put them on everyone else’s minds too. $37
For when you can’t spend all day browsing your local indie bookshop, try this paperbacks, bookshelves, and hot cider-scented soy candle. $19
Whether or not you’ve fulfilled your lifelong dream of opening an indie bookstore/coffee shop, this shirt gets you. $27
