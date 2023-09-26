The FTC is Suing Amazon for Maintaining an “Unlawful” Monopoly
The Federal Trade Commission, alongside 17 states from California to Wisconsin, is suing Amazon for allegedly maintaining an illegal monopoly in their online retail space.
They claim Amazon makes it impossible for other retailers to compete by doing things like placing ads within their search results and boosting their own products over third party listings, resulting in “artificially higher prices” for consumers.
The lawsuit says,
“A single company, Amazon, has seized control over much of the online retail economy. It exploits its monopolies in ways that enrich Amazon but harm its customers: both the tens of millions of American households who regularly shop on Amazon’s online superstore and the hundreds of thousands of businesses who rely on Amazon to reach them.”
FTC chair Lina Khan has stated that a successful case will mean “competition will be restored and people will benefit from lower prices, greater quality, greater selection as a result.” The meantime, the FTC has asked for an injunction to block Amazon from “unlawful conduct.”
Amazon’s counsel has stated that the FTC “is wrong on the facts and the law” and claims that “[i]f the F.T.C. gets its way, the result would be fewer products to choose from, higher prices, slower deliveries for consumers and reduced options for small businesses — the opposite of what antitrust law is designed to do.”
You can read more about this story at The New York Times.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The 2023 Booker Prize Shortlist Has Been Announced
- Levar Burton Will Lead Banned Books Week as Its Honorary Chair
- LeVar Burton, Ariana Grande, Guillermo del Toro, and Others Have Signed An Open Letter Against Book Bans
- THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES Trailer Has Dropped
- Here are the Highest-Rated Books From Every Country
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Lessons in Chemistry Trailer Drops
- The National Book Awards Has Rescinded Drew Barrymore’s Invitation to Host