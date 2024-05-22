This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Managing Editor Vanessa Diaz is joined by Jess Pryde of When in Romance to discuss the third season of Netflix’s Bridgerton adaptation.

Books and Links Discussed

Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn (Bridgertons #4)

What is Regency Romance?

Shonda Rhimes Explains Why ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Took So Long

TikTok: The making of that Queen Charlotte wig

Official Bridgerton Spotify Playlist