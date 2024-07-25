Book Riot Managing Editor Vanessa Diaz is a writer and former bookseller from San Diego, CA whose Spanish is even faster than her English. When not reading or writing, she enjoys dreaming up travel itineraries and drinking entirely too much tea. She is a regular co-host on the All the Books podcast who especially loves mysteries, gothic lit, mythology/folklore, and all things witchy. Vanessa can be found on Instagram at @BuenosDiazSD or taking pictures of pretty trees in Portland, OR, where she now resides.

In today’s metaphorical peek over my shoulder as Managing Editor, I have another batch of bookish media I’m loving, excited about, or just want people to know more about. Today, I have some reading recs and essays about Appalachia, a fun historical adaptation with an accompanying playlist, and not one, but two pieces that had me glossy-eyed over tomatoes.

The Elegy O’Hillbilly and What to Read Instead

It’s been both a week and a whole lifetime since Trump announced his pick for VP. What I have to say about J.D. Vance and his 2016 book, Hillbilly Elegy, is mostly Spanish curse words, so instead, I’ll direct you to a few excellent resources from folks familiar with and from the region of Appalachia.

First, we have a few pieces by Book Riot folks that date back as far as 2016. In Lies, Damn Lies, and Hillbilly Elegy, Josh Corman reflects on the results of the 2016 election and the success of Hillbilly Elegy, which purports to be an analysis of the decline of the white working class. Corman describes the book as really being two books, where the first is a compelling memoir on family and addiction, and the second is “a clumsy social commentary that cherry-picks its sources and presents anecdotal evidence as a revelatory peek behind the curtain” of the economic decline of the rust belt and Appalachia.

Building on this critique of Vance’s lazy misrepresentation of Appalachia, Kendra Winchester has written not one but two pieces with recommendations of books to read instead of Hillbilly Elegy, There is so much excellent literature from and about Appalachia, and Kendra has rounded up 30 examples here for our reading pleasure and education: 15 Books About Appalachia to Read Instead of Hillbilly Elegy and 15 More Books About Appalachia to Read Instead of Hillbilly Elegy.

I also have a podcast for you on the subject, because of course I do. For a quick and dirty dive into the problems with Hillbilly Elegy, I highly recommend the episode of If Books Could Kill on the subject. Hosts Michael Hobbs and Peter Shamshiri originally tackled the book in 2023 and re-released the episode last week in light of the VP announcement, and if you’re a person who likes some levity and an accessible discussion on big topics, this episode (and the entire podcast) does this really well. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you do your podcast listening.

All Access Members: read on for the rest of this bonus send!