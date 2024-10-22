Anne Mai Yee Jansen is a literature and ethnic studies professor and a lifelong story lover. She exists on a steady diet of books, hot chocolate, and dragon boating. After spending over a decade in the Midwest and the Appalachians, she returned to the sun and sandstone of California’s central coast where she currently resides with her partner, offspring, and feline companions. Find her on Instagram @dreaminginstories

Over the years, I’ve continued to be drawn to magical realism. In case you’re not familiar, magical realism is a notoriously hard-to-define genre. It’s distinct from fantasy, even though magic typically plays a significant role. Generally more heavily weighted toward general fiction than fantasy, the magic in magical realism mingles with, well, realism.

I’ve always loved magical realism, ever since I stumbled across Ana Castillo’s So Far From God in the 1990s. That tale of four wild sisters and their resilient mother stuck with me. Part of it was the humor of the storytelling, and part of it was the characters’ various struggles against capitalism and misogyny. On top of that, it was the strong women populating the pages with their magic.

The gist of the matter is that in magical realism, the story world tends to look a lot like ours except for the presence of magic. And “magic” can refer to all manner of phenomena, big and small. Sometimes that means some characters have special powers (like being able to bake emotions into food so that anyone who eats it experiences those emotions) and other times it means things are possible in this story world that aren’t supposed to be in ours — at least, not according to the laws of physics (for example, entire cities can be cloaked from the rest of the world).

If you want to read more about the genre, Emma Allmann’s essay “What is Magical Realism?” is a great place to start. But here, I’m interested in a specific phenomenon: feminist magical realist books. It’s an interesting trend, albeit not a new one, and it makes for some powerful reading.

The books on this list range from mostly realism with smatterings of magic to magic-infused realism that’s not a far cry from fantasy. Whatever you’re looking for, I hope you find it here!

Swords & Spaceships Newsletter Sign up to Swords & Spaceships to receive news and recommendations from the world of science fiction and fantasy.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Feminist Magical Realism Books Ours by Phillip B. Williams Before slavery was abolished in the United States, Saint destroyed plantations and killed their enslavers, then led the newly liberated to a town called Ours. This is the epic story of Ours — a community magically protected so that white folk can neither chart it nor enter it — and its inhabitants. Written in the kind of prose you might expect from a poet-turned-novelist, it’s a hefty and spellbinding read that breathes life into an entire community. It’s also filled to the brim with strong women and a brand of magical realism steeped in Hoodoo traditions. It’s a thick and complex book, but worth every second of the time it’ll take you to read it. This is the kind of story that lingers long after you’ve finished it.

The Fortunes of Jaded Women by Carolyn Huynh It all starts with a visit to a psychic. The prediction: the family will experience a wedding, a funeral, and the birth of a grandson (an occurrence believed to be impossible due to the family curse). With that, three estranged sisters must attempt to reconcile their differences before it’s too late. As the question of who’s going to die looms over them, their petty differences and the generational trauma carried over from the impacts of the US’s war in Vietnam threaten to prevent them from coming back together as a family. This intergenerational magical realist tale of three generations of Vietnamese American women is utterly captivating.

The Lost Bookshop by Evie Woods This is a sweet book with romance mixed in with the magical elements. It’s about a bookshop that exists outside of time and space, kind of waiting for the right people to find it. It’s also about people who are lost and trying to be found. The three storylines come together in interesting ways, and darker aspects of reality (like domestic abuse and war) lurk in each of their lives. The novel is set in Dublin and Woods brings in some peripheral history, especially around Ireland’s mother and baby homes. Even as it grapples with real-world contexts, the magic in this story world is of the healing variety, and the characters who make their way to the titular lost bookshop find healing and discover strength they didn’t know they had.