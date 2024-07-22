Duck, Duck, Books: Duck Bookmarks and Bookends for a Bit of Whimsy
Let me tell you all about The Duckening, an ongoing bit of mischief on the part of two colleagues here in the Portland office. One day, I mentioned really liking ducks (mallards are my favorite), and the next week, I found a tiny yellow plastic duck behind my pen holder. I didn’t think much of it at first; my office once belonged to CEO Jeff O’Neal and I’ve found assorted toys and notes nestled among the shelves from when his kids were younger and came to work with dear ol’ dad.
Then I found a duck behind my monitor. And in a plant. And taped to my podcast mic and inside my desk fan. There as one taped to a blanket I keep in the office, several hidden in the folds of the curtains, one taped to the underside of the controls on my standing desk, even tucked into the exposed beams. I have found ducks everywhere from the office tea kettle to the ice trays in the freezer. The people who clean this office must think I’ve lost it, because there are upwards of 20 tiny ducks all over this joint.
Pics or it didn’t happen, you say? Bet.
Exhibit A: my headphones. I don’t know what’s better: finding a duck in there right before recording a podcast, or realizing there’s a tiny baby (with Sharpie hair??) riding a plastic duck and holding a Post-It and paperclip “welcome home” flag in the background. I was out of town for several weeks earlier this year and came home to find homie on my desk.
Exhibit B: the shelves you see behind me on video calls. The big one’s name is Cecil, Lord of Duckington. See how he presides over his many duckish fiefdoms. And yes, there are more tiny babies on the left by the blue books, and one little duckling at the bottom was painted black to camouflage in some dirt. He looks like he survived an oil spill.
So anyway, I really do like ducks, and maybe you do too. So I present you with these duck-themed bookmarks and bookends to add a little whimsy to your reading and shelving life.
Duck Bookmarks and Bookends
I’m surprised no one has made one of these for me yet, TBH. In fact, maybe they did, and there’s a duck just waiting to be plucked from its hiding place. In any case, I love this paperclip duck bookmark. $6
The word “duh” hasn’t left my vocabulary since Michelle Tanner was saying it on Full House in the late ’80s/early ’90s. I am doubly delighted by this bookmark. $3
Okay, these are geese and not ducks, but go with it. Look at those cuties with their little bows! $5+
He’s not violent, he’s just passionate! I sure cackled out loud when this aggro little reader came up in my search. $5
A few of these next selections are vintage and I’m almost positive my parents or extended family had stuff like this around the house growing up. These mallard head bookends are solid brass and I heart them. $72
I might heart these even more! These hammered brass bookends have one flying duck and one sitting duck on each. $63
If this single mallard bookend had more dark green going on like the ones I go visit weekly at a local park here in Portland, this would already be in my cart. Someone give him a good home! $24
Hehehe, look at this guy with his little fishing pole and basket full o’ fish! $20
If you’re less into duck realism and prefer a cute pattern in your duck decor, behold these mallard duck bookends. These are made of wood with a sturdy metal base. $18
And let’s end on a cute note with these chubby little duckling bookends. Such adorable little book protectors! $18
