Duck Bookmarks and Bookends

Book Riot Managing Editor Vanessa Diaz is a writer and former bookseller from San Diego, CA whose Spanish is even faster than her English. When not reading or writing, she enjoys dreaming up travel itineraries and drinking entirely too much tea. She is a regular co-host on the All the Books podcast who especially loves mysteries, gothic lit, mythology/folklore, and all things witchy. Vanessa can be found on Instagram at @BuenosDiazSD or taking pictures of pretty trees in Portland, OR, where she now resides.

Let me tell you all about The Duckening, an ongoing bit of mischief on the part of two colleagues here in the Portland office. One day, I mentioned really liking ducks (mallards are my favorite), and the next week, I found a tiny yellow plastic duck behind my pen holder. I didn’t think much of it at first; my office once belonged to CEO Jeff O’Neal and I’ve found assorted toys and notes nestled among the shelves from when his kids were younger and came to work with dear ol’ dad.

Then I found a duck behind my monitor. And in a plant. And taped to my podcast mic and inside my desk fan. There as one taped to a blanket I keep in the office, several hidden in the folds of the curtains, one taped to the underside of the controls on my standing desk, even tucked into the exposed beams. I have found ducks everywhere from the office tea kettle to the ice trays in the freezer. The people who clean this office must think I’ve lost it, because there are upwards of 20 tiny ducks all over this joint.