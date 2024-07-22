a set of bookends on either side of three books. the bookends are small white chubby ducklings
Duck, Duck, Books: Duck Bookmarks and Bookends for a Bit of Whimsy

Let me tell you all about The Duckening, an ongoing bit of mischief on the part of two colleagues here in the Portland office. One day, I mentioned really liking ducks (mallards are my favorite), and the next week, I found a tiny yellow plastic duck behind my pen holder. I didn’t think much of it at first; my office once belonged to CEO Jeff O’Neal and I’ve found assorted toys and notes nestled among the shelves from when his kids were younger and came to work with dear ol’ dad.

Then I found a duck behind my monitor. And in a plant. And taped to my podcast mic and inside my desk fan. There as one taped to a blanket I keep in the office, several hidden in the folds of the curtains, one taped to the underside of the controls on my standing desk, even tucked into the exposed beams. I have found ducks everywhere from the office tea kettle to the ice trays in the freezer. The people who clean this office must think I’ve lost it, because there are upwards of 20 tiny ducks all over this joint.

Pics or it didn’t happen, you say? Bet.

Exhibit A: my headphones. I don’t know what’s better: finding a duck in there right before recording a podcast, or realizing there’s a tiny baby (with Sharpie hair??) riding a plastic duck and holding a Post-It and paperclip “welcome home” flag in the background. I was out of town for several weeks earlier this year and came home to find homie on my desk.

a tiny plastic neon green duck tucked inside an over-ear headphone with another handful of ducks of assorted colors on a desk in the background
image property of Vanessa Diaz

Exhibit B: the shelves you see behind me on video calls. The big one’s name is Cecil, Lord of Duckington. See how he presides over his many duckish fiefdoms. And yes, there are more tiny babies on the left by the blue books, and one little duckling at the bottom was painted black to camouflage in some dirt. He looks like he survived an oil spill.

a bookshelf with books arranged by color. On each of four shelves, there are assorted clusters of tiny colorful ducks
image property of Vanessa Diaz

So anyway, I really do like ducks, and maybe you do too. So I present you with these duck-themed bookmarks and bookends to add a little whimsy to your reading and shelving life.

Duck Bookmarks and Bookends

a tiny yellow duck attached to a paperclip for use as a bookmark
image by HaydensHollow on Etsy

I’m surprised no one has made one of these for me yet, TBH. In fact, maybe they did, and there’s a duck just waiting to be plucked from its hiding place. In any case, I love this paperclip duck bookmark. $6

two bookmarks in an open book. the one on the left contains multiple drawings of ducks. the one on the right contains a single duck and text that reads "you're on this page, duh"
image by BubblesArtCraft on Etsy

The word “duh” hasn’t left my vocabulary since Michelle Tanner was saying it on Full House in the late ’80s/early ’90s. I am doubly delighted by this bookmark. $3

a goose-print bookmark with a grey tassel inside an open book
image from Pink MangoPrintCo on Etsy

Okay, these are geese and not ducks, but go with it. Look at those cuties with their little bows! $5+

a magnetic bookmark of a yellow cartoon duck holding a knife with text beneath that says "keep reading"
image from WOWcard on Etsy

He’s not violent, he’s just passionate! I sure cackled out loud when this aggro little reader came up in my search. $5

a pair of vintage brass duck head bookends resting on a woodcut
image by VC Treasures Co on Etsy

A few of these next selections are vintage and I’m almost positive my parents or extended family had stuff like this around the house growing up. These mallard head bookends are solid brass and I heart them. $72

a pair of vintage square gold bookends with ducks in relief
image from Very Victorian Studio on Etsy

I might heart these even more! These hammered brass bookends have one flying duck and one sitting duck on each. $63

a single book end with a resin mallard duck and a wooden base
image from MayoniaVintageDecor on Etsy

If this single mallard bookend had more dark green going on like the ones I go visit weekly at a local park here in Portland, this would already be in my cart. Someone give him a good home! $24

a set of bookends. the bookend on the left is of a mallard duck holding a fishing pole, and the one on the right is a basket with fish in it
image by Needzo Store on Amazon

Hehehe, look at this guy with his little fishing pole and basket full o’ fish! $20

a pair of wood and metal L-shape bookends. The sides of the bookends are in a mallard duck pattern
image from Famame Store on Amazon

If you’re less into duck realism and prefer a cute pattern in your duck decor, behold these mallard duck bookends. These are made of wood with a sturdy metal base. $18

a set of bookends on either side of three books. the bookends are small white chubby ducklings
image by Hinugo on Amazon

And let’s end on a cute note with these chubby little duckling bookends. Such adorable little book protectors! $18

