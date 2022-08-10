Cats on Book Stacks Stickers, Pins, Tees, and More

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I have had more than one embarrassing “my cat ate my book” discussion with a local library in my life. More than one of my feline companions enjoys chewing book pages with reckless abandon, though to give them some credit, their desire for paper consumption pales in comparison to the rabbit’s. All of that is to say, much as I love the image of a cat on a book stack — and I do! — in my house it is far more fantasy than it is reality. Fortunately, there are plenty of cute cats on book stacks goods, ranging from stickers to pins to tees and more to at least pretend that such a serene world exists somewhere.

These finds are for cat lovers, as well as those who appreciate cute animals atop books. I’ve found an array of fun items, with a range of different familiars, to satisfy that desire to see two excellent things of life together in one place.

Grab your wallets (or maybe hide them!) and snag some of these sweet cats on book stacks goods for your home or office. Just…keep some of them away from your own cats if yours are anything like mine.

This bookmark has such a magical feel. Purple bookmark featuring a white cat on a colorful stack of books, $4.

I’d like to join this sweet orange striped cat — Jorts? — for a nap on this stack of books. Grab the sticker for $3.

Sip your favorite beverage out of this cat on a stack glass. $18.

This tee is for fans of cats on stacks AND Jane Austen. I love how she’s lounging on top of those books. $28 and up.

I’d wear these sweet orange cat earrings on my ears. $36, and they are made to order, so each will be unique.

A purr-fect tote bag for book lovers. $16.

This is the pattern you can get embroidered on the color hand towel of your choice. Take your love of books and cats right into your bathroom. $17.

Practice your embroidery with this digital downloadable pattern. Choose your colors and create this cat-on-a-stack for your wall or bookshelf. $2.50.

Here’s another embroidery pattern option for lovers of cat stacks. $5.50.

Keep your personal library safe by marking each title as belonging to you. This Ex Libris cat stack stamper would be a great choice. $8 and up, depending on size.

Here is another ex libris stamper featuring a feline on top of a book stack. $42, as you can personalize (purr-sonalize?) this one.

Looking for a new mug? While this one doesn’t technically have a cat on a book stack, it sure is snuggling with that lit stack. $14 and up, depending on the size and style of mug you choose.

This one’ll set you back, but I suspect no one else you know has a vintage wooden cat on a book stack carving. It would look great on YOUR book shelf, though. $120.

It’s tabby time! Put this lil vinyl guy on your water bottle or planner. $1.50. Here’s another cat stack sticker option that’ll run you $3.25 (you can personalize this one!).

This pastel cat on a pastel book stack is sweet. Grab it in white or a number of other colored tees. $23 and up.

Put this cool cat patch on your denim jacket or tote bag. $6.

And finally, don’t commit ONLY to a cat on a stack bookmark. This set of three magnetic bookmarks also includes a solo stack and a bookstore. $11 for all three.

