We All Squeal For Animals Reading: 11 Bookish Items
I grew up with the cartoon series Tiny Toon Adventures and a part of my soul recognized a similarity in Elmyra Duff. And, while her name reminds one of Elmer Fudd (which the internet says is her mentor), unlike Elmer constantly trying to kill a “wabbit,” Elmyra just wants to “… love them, and hug them and hold them forever!”
Okay, so she’s way too aggressive with her love and no animal actually wants to be loved by her and I am never like that. On the outside. But, on the inside of my brain, whenever I see an animal, I am very much instantly just a puddle of “It’s so cute, I want it!” Which is why I always come to a screeching halt on Etsy anytime I’m scrolling through and come across an animal reading, which is two of my favorite things rolled into one.
So, I’ve rounded up a bunch of my favorites, whether you need a break from the world and just want to see items featuring animals reading or are looking for a garden figurine of a frog reading to come live with you. Maybe you need a tote for your books with baby chicks in sunglasses reading? And while I obviously couldn’t list every animal — I do love them all — I’ve got a wide range including sloths, raccoons, mice, squirrels, hedgehogs, flamingos, pandas…
Miniature Small Frog Reading Book Figurine ($15): Protect this little reading amphibian at all costs! Excuse me while I go fill my backyard with figurines of animals reading…
Chicks Reading Tote Bag ($33+): Chicks read! (three size options!)
Squirrel Holding a Book Shirt ($21): Look at this pudding pop showing how much it loves books! (available in a ton of styles, sizes, and colors)
Book Lover Sloth Pin ($13): Don’t care how long it takes, I would let a sloth turn my book pages!
Mice Reading In Mouse Hole Wall Decal ($7): Since it is frowned upon in this establishment to have adorable mice in your walls, I’ll have to settle for this squeal-inducing wall decal.
Raccoon Reading Jigsaw Puzzle ($17): Grab an audiobook and get to work on this adorable reading raccoon puzzle!
Public Library Card Sticker ($6): Show your support for libraries and trash pandas reading with this lovely sticker!
Panda Reading Coquette Tote Bag ($23): Show your love of pandas, spring, and pink with this adorable tote bag.
Reading Makes You Sharp Hedgehog T-Shirt ($28): Love hedgehogs and puns? Get all the smiles and eye rolls while wearing this T-shirt. (four color options, sizes up to 2X)
10 Reading Animal Sticker Bundle ($33): Not one, not two, not three — you see where I’m going with this — but 10 different animals reading books! It’s a literary zoo!
Set of 3 Reading Animal Wall Art ($50+): Look at these little pudding pops learning to read! This is perfect for a nursery, library, or classroom! (Print or canvas option, framing, and various sizes to choose from.)
