We All Squeal For Animals Reading: 11 Bookish Items

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

I grew up with the cartoon series Tiny Toon Adventures and a part of my soul recognized a similarity in Elmyra Duff. And, while her name reminds one of Elmer Fudd (which the internet says is her mentor), unlike Elmer constantly trying to kill a “wabbit,” Elmyra just wants to “… love them, and hug them and hold them forever!”

Okay, so she’s way too aggressive with her love and no animal actually wants to be loved by her and I am never like that. On the outside. But, on the inside of my brain, whenever I see an animal, I am very much instantly just a puddle of “It’s so cute, I want it!” Which is why I always come to a screeching halt on Etsy anytime I’m scrolling through and come across an animal reading, which is two of my favorite things rolled into one.