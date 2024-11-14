What Do We Do Now?

In the wake of the election, queer Americans (and many of the rest of us, too) are asking what we do now. There are countless options, but here are a few ways to get started.

Buy Books for a Good Cause with the Auction for Trans Lifeline: This auction is raising money for Trans Lifeline and runs until 6:00 PST on November 18th. Bid on a queer book, trans artwork, or something else. You can also donate without bidding on an item.

Here’s How We Can Help Each Other in Trump’s America (and Beyond): Autostraddle has put together a guide for what to do next, from protecting your own safety to doing mutual aid and building up your community.

Think About Your Book Buying Dollars: As readers, it’s worthwhile to think about which voices we’re uplifting in our reading choices, in the books we recommend, and in our book buying. Think about buying from Black-owned bookstores, Indigenous-owned bookstores, queer-owned bookstores, and feminist bookstores. Most can ship around the country. Consider whether you want your book buying budget to line Jeff Bezos’s pockets. Prioritize reading, uplifting, and purchasing books by marginalized authors.