Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year Reflects the Limitations of AI

We’ve gotten Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2023 as well as Oxford’s, and now we have Dictionary.com’s pick! Perhaps unsurprisingly for a dictionary at home on the internet, it has more of a focus on technology than the other dictionaries’ picks. Dictionary.com’s 2023 Word of the Year is “hallucinate.”

While “hallucinate” has multiple meanings, what brought it into the spotlight in 2023 was a new meaning: “(of artificial intelligence) to produce false information contrary to the intent of the user and present it as if true and factual.”