8 Deluxe Editions of Comics and Manga for Your Shelves

Julia is a professional nerd who can be spotted in the wild lounging with books in the park in Brooklyn, NY. She has a BA in International Studies from the University of Chicago and an MA in Media Studies from Pratt Institute. She loves fandom, theater, cheese, and Edith Piaf. Find her at juliarittenberg.com .

As a lover of fancy editions of my favorite books, my biggest problem is finding places to store them. I have a limited amount of shelf space, and not all my shelves are even tall enough for the large editions I want. I’ve recently adjusted the height so they can accommodate my collection of Avatar comics special editions and other tall comic books. If you’re crafting your dream bookshelf, special editions are a must. Whether you’re a weekly comic book store attendee or a casual reader, deluxe editions of comic books and manga are great for your shelves.

Deluxe editions for comics and manga are especially exciting because a lot of them include writing about process and drawings from different stages of developing the comic. It’s a deeper look into the craft of making comics and manga. Artists can show how they developed a specific artistic style for a comic series, and how it changed over time. Other artists and writers who were influenced by the comic can also include their thoughts on the work in a special edition. A lot of work goes into the process of producing these highly artistic books, and as a comics or manga fan, it’s fascinating to dive more into the art we love.

Special Edition Comics

Where I’m Coming From by Barbara Brandon-Croft Newspaper comic strips are a fundamental part of comics history, and Barbara Brandon-Croft’s Where I’m Coming From was hugely influential. She dealt with complex issues like parenting, racism, economic struggle, and more with her heightened style. The brashly cartoony style melded perfectly with her explorations of societal ills.

MetaMaus by Art Spiegelman Twenty-five years after Maus was released, Art Spiegelman returned to the many questions that followed the success of his work. The overarching question was about why he chose to tell the story the way he did, in the format of comics. Spiegelman includes information about his processes, sketches, his thoughts about the book’s success, and even some archival photographs.

The Greatest of Marlys by Lynda Barry Marlys is one of Lynda Barry’s most excitable characters: an eight-year-old girl who has an unvarnished approach to life. Marlys and her siblings find adventure in the trailer park where they live, with Marlys eagerly seeking out any and every experience she can. It’s not all fun and games: Marlys still deals with the classic childhood issues of mean kids, wanting to be accepted, and more.

Moomin Deluxe: Volume One by Tove Jansson In 2014, a hundred years since Tove Jansson was born, this deluxe edition of her beloved comic strip Moomin came out. Moominvalley is an idyllic place, but Jansson also offers witty insights into the strangeness of adult life through the cute characters and their observations about the world around them. Moomin is one of my favorite comic characters, and I’ll be excited to dive into Jansson’s writing about the comic strip itself as well. There’s also a second volume.

Palestine: The Special Edition by Joe Sacco After a year of unprecedented demand for this reportage from Joe Sacco, the special edition is a necessary addition to your collection. Alongside his original work, Sacco expanded the story with his notes and sketches from the time of reporting. This edition also includes a foreword by Edward Saïd. Sacco’s writing is still incredibly relevant, and his impact on the world of comics nonfiction and reporting is undeniable.

Collections of Manga

Berserk Deluxe Volume 1 by Kentaro Miura, translated by Jason DeAngelis As one of the most influential adult fantasy mangas, it makes perfect sense that the Berserk deluxe edition is so elaborate. This edition has volumes one, two, and three, and an artificial leather covering. Inside the book, there’s also scaled-up artwork from the writer. If you’re a Berserk fan, or a fan of the art of manga in general, this is a great bookshelf addition.

Kitaro by Shigeru Mizuki, Translated by Jocelyne Allen One of Kitaro’s biggest influences is bringing the concept of the “yōkai” (a Japanese spirit monster) to more readers around the world. It was also majorly influential on the classic genre of monster vs. robot battles. In it, Kitaro is a young boy capable of shapeshifting at will. This edition features 12 Kitaro comics published from 1967 to 1969, which feature robot battles, the Japanese countryside, and supernatural beings.

A Silent Voice Complete Series Box Set by Yoshitoki Oima The Einser-nominated comic series A Silent Voice tackles how to deal with bullying from the perspective of the tormentor and the tormented. Shoya Ishida has bullied Shoko Nishimiya for years because of her deafness. When she leaves their school, Shoya is suddenly the target. The story follows him making up for his behavior to Shoko and trying to find his place in the school again. This box set also includes a poster and Shoko’s notebook from the manga.

For this roundup, I’ve focused more on older comics artists outside of the superhero space, but you should still add influential superhero comics and more collected editions to add to your shelves.