Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

It’s been another long year, and ending it with a book club pick sounds like a pretty good choice. Especially since these December book club picks offer a wide range of options, from genre to mood. The book clubs themselves are all unique, and while all offer remote options—allowing you to participate as much or as little as you’d like—some also host in-person events. Plus, many have chats with the author. There’s plenty to explore and tons of great books, and clubs, to dive into.

You can end the year reading a sapphic Christmas romance, a historical novel based on a real Chinese physician, a poet’s essay/memoir collection that deserves all the awards, historical fiction following two timelines 800 years apart, a timely essay collection, a Palestinian poet’s collection, a pop culture essay collection, a novel centering Russian ballet, a cozy winter romance with a Hanukkah festival, a popular thriller author’s new fantasy adventure, an Irish novel with an adaptation starring Cillian Murphy, a beautiful poetry collection, and a graphic nonfiction by John Lewis. Enjoy!