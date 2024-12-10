13 Book Club Picks for December 2024, From Oprah to NYPL’s Teen Banned Book Club
It’s been another long year, and ending it with a book club pick sounds like a pretty good choice. Especially since these December book club picks offer a wide range of options, from genre to mood. The book clubs themselves are all unique, and while all offer remote options—allowing you to participate as much or as little as you’d like—some also host in-person events. Plus, many have chats with the author. There’s plenty to explore and tons of great books, and clubs, to dive into.
You can end the year reading a sapphic Christmas romance, a historical novel based on a real Chinese physician, a poet’s essay/memoir collection that deserves all the awards, historical fiction following two timelines 800 years apart, a timely essay collection, a Palestinian poet’s collection, a pop culture essay collection, a novel centering Russian ballet, a cozy winter romance with a Hanukkah festival, a popular thriller author’s new fantasy adventure, an Irish novel with an adaptation starring Cillian Murphy, a beautiful poetry collection, and a graphic nonfiction by John Lewis. Enjoy!
Sapph-Lit
Make the Season Bright by Ashley Herring Blake
About the book club: Born from TikTok, Sapph-Lit is a safe space book club for sapphic women and nonbinary readers to come together and chat books and life as well as offer each other support. One book a month is selected, alternating between fiction and nonfiction.
What Sapph-Lit said about the book: “Two exes find themselves stuck at the same house for Christmas in this sexy, sapphic holiday romance.”
Mocha Girls Read
Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See
About the book club: Mocha Girls Read is a monthly book club of Black women who love to read. They currently have chapters in 14 cities across the United Stats. Starting in 2024, anyone can join an “IG Live every first Saturday of the month at 5 pm PT. Alysia, our founder, will chat about our current book club selection.”
About the book: If you’re a fan of immersive historical fiction based on a real person from an author with a deep backlist, this is your book club this month!
Eclectix The Book Club
There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib
About the book club: Dawnshaeé Reid is a self-proclaimed eclectic blogger who created this book club with Black authors as a priority. It aims to highlight a wide range of genres. There’s an in-person, once-a-month meeting option if you’re in Louisville, KY, and a virtual option that meets the last Tuesday of every month.
What Eclectix The Book Club said about the book:“ December Pick: There’s Always This Year by @nifmuhammad — Our first memoir as a book club ever (yes, since we started in 2021), and it is with delight that it’s from an author whose name I’ve only seen next to praising words like “profound”, “mesmerizing”, and “powerful”!”
Subtle Asian Book Club
The Map of Salt and Stars by Zeyn Joukhadar
About the book club: Tiffany and Alexandra, longtime friends, created the Subtle Asian Book Club in 2020 with the goal of uplifting Asian voices and storytellers. You can read along with the monthly book pick, join in on discussions on social media, and watch videos of their live author interviews.
About the book: If you’re a fan of lyrical historical fiction with past and present interweaving storylines—800 years apart!— this is your book club this month.
The Audacious Book Club in 2024
The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates
About the book club: Author Roxane Gay (Bad Feminist, Ayiti, The Banks) selects a book every month with the goal of uplifting “authentic and necessary perspectives from writers who fearlessly share their stories.”
What Roxane said about the book: “Our December selection is The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates and we will have a live book club discussion/holiday gathering on December 17th at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST. Registration is open! The author will not be joining us but we will hang out and talk about the book as if we were having a book club gathering in person. I hope to see many of you there.”
Amerie’s Book Club
Forest of Noise: Poems by Mosab Abu Toha
About the book club: “A modern book club for the modern reader” that invites casual readers to bibliophiles to join in on social media to talk about exciting books.
What Amerie said about the book: “Beautiful and utterly devastating, Mosab Abu Toha’s poetry collection documents and explores the genocide currently unfolding in historical Palestine. In the near future, when such destruction is studied, read, and discussed, Forest of Noise will exist as a testament, a monument, and a legacy.”
Reese’s Book Club
City of Night Birds by Juhea Kim
About the book club: Every month, Reese Witherspoon picks a book for Reese’s Book Club that centers a woman in its story.
What Reese said about the book: “For our December @ReesesBookClub pick, we’re exploring the fierce and beautiful world of ballet with City of Night Birds by Juhea Kim (@juhea_writes)! 🩰📖 In this powerful story, Natalia faces a choice: return to the demanding world of Russian dance that nearly broke her or walk away for good. This story left me thinking about the ways we overcome setbacks and redefine what truly matters. Listen to it on @AppleBooks, our official audiobook partner, all month long! ✨🎧”
The Stacks Book Club
Tacky: Love Letters to the Worst Culture We Have to Offer by Rax King
About the book cub: Hosted by Traci Thomas, The Stacks is a podcast that chats all about books, and there’s a monthly book club! The book chosen for the month is discussed on the podcast the last week of the month with a selected special guest.
What The Stacks Book Club said about the book: “#TheStacksBookClub selection for December is Tacky: Love Letters to the Worst Culture We Have to Offer by Rax King. This essay collection is a sharp, funny, and heartfelt celebration of the pop culture that often gets dismissed as “lowbrow” or “uncool.” Through witty and poignant reflections, King explores how our guilty pleasures—from chain restaurants to reality TV—can hold deep emotional meaning and shape who we are. Be sure to listen on December 4th to find out our guest, and then tune in on December 25th (yes, Christmas) for the TACKY episode.”
Matzah Book Soup: A Jewish Own Voices Book Club for All
Love You a Latke by Amanda Elliot
About the book club: Lillianne Leight and Amanda Spivack created this book club with a focus on Jewish books and characters “with varying relationships to Judaism” that welcomes all readers—Jewish and non.
What Matzah Book Soup said about the book: “We’re so excited to be getting into the Holiday spirit this month with our December pick, Love You a Latke by @AmandaPanitch! It feels like the perfect time of year for a cozy romance, and we hope you’ll read along with us. We’ll be meeting via zoom with Amanda Elliot to chat about the book on December 26th @ 8 PM EST via zoom!”
Good Morning America‘s GMA Book Club
The Last One by Rachel Howzell Hall
About the book club: Read along with Good Morning America Book Club, which aims to “showcase book picks from a wide range of compelling authors.”
What GMA said about the book: “🎁 December🎁 The Last One by bestselling author Rachel Howzell Hall is this month’s #GMABookClub pick! The action-packed novel novel blends fantasy and adventure, following Kai as she navigates a dangerous and mysterious world. 📖 Kai wakes in a desolate land, surrounded by sickness and monstrous beasts, with no memory of how she got there. Her only hope lies in reaching the Sea of Devour, but to do so, she reluctantly accepts the help of a skilled—and infuriating—village blacksmith.”
Oprah’s Book Club
Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan
About the book club: Oprah’s book club has taken on different forms over decades, starting in 1996 on The Oprah Winfrey Show. She’s still book clubbing, and this month she picked her 103rd title!
What Oprah said about the book: “Our next Oprah’s Book Club selection is: Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan. Set in the 1980s, this award-winning tale tells the story of an Irish coal merchant and father who must choose between protecting his own and standing up for the powerless. But there’s also more good news. For every monthly book club pick, @oprah will sit down with the author for a brand new podcast titled, “Oprah’s Book Club: Presented by @Starbucks.” Our goal: Great books. Great coffee. Great Conversation. And the first one is available for your viewing pleasure now—tap the link in our bio to watch it!”
TODAY Book Club, #ReadWithJenna
Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver
About the book club: Jenna Bush Hager—current co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna—independently chooses a book each month that she personally loves. (“Jenna was not paid to mention these items and is unaffiliated with the authors and publishers“)
What Jenna said about the book: “This December, Jenna Bush Hager is celebrating the work of one of her favorite poets: Mary Oliver. ‘I find her poetry to be so cathartic and beautiful,’ Jenna tells TODAY.com.
This month’s pick is Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver, a collection of over 200 poems from the course of Oliver’s career.”
Teen Banned Book Club at NYPL
Run by John Lewis
About the book club: The NYPL is selecting young adult books that have been challenged or banned from schools and offering them free nationwide via digital access. The book club also hosts the authors for an event.
What The New York Public Library’s Teen Banned Book Club said about the book: “Our next Teen Banned Book Club pick is Run by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin, illustrated by L. Fury and Nate Powell. Sign up to receive an update when the book becomes available for unlimited download on Libby!
