Cover Craft: 8 of the Best Romantasy Covers

If you love to read and you follow book news, you know that the use of the word “romantasy” quadrupled times a zillion in 2023 with the release of Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros. Romantasy is a mash-up word for a combination of romance and fantasy fiction — meaning there’s going to be kissing and also magic, or dragons, or faeries, etc. This subgenre has always been around, and with great romantasy books come more great romantasy covers!

Most romantasy book covers have a similar vibe, especially lately. There’s almost always something floral or foliage-like, usually as a border, and little details from the book might be included. Skulls, crowns, and weapons are a common addition. They might sparkle like jewels, or even have bejeweled items, or they have a dreamlike, flowing quality. They definitely say, “This book is not taking place in the boring, old real world.” And in the past couple of years, many of them even have sprayed edges in jewel tones, with designs on the end pages. Romantasy books have become as elaborate on the outside as they are on the inside!