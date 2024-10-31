vote spelled out in blocks
The Kids Are All Right

Cast Your Ballot With These 5 Children’s Books About Voting and Elections

These children's books about elections and voting can help answer kids' questions about the upcoming presidential election.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Margaret Kingsbury

Contributing Editor

Margaret Kingsbury grew up in a house so crammed with books she couldn’t open a closet door without a book stack tumbling, and she’s brought that same decorative energy to her adult life. Margaret has an MA in English with a concentration in writing and has worked as a bookseller and adjunct English professor. She’s currently a freelance writer and editor, and in addition to Book Riot, her pieces have appeared in School Library Journal, BuzzFeed News, The Lily, Parents, StarTrek.com, and more. She particularly loves children’s books, fantasy, science fiction, horror, graphic novels, and any books with disabled characters. You can read more about her bookish and parenting shenanigans in Book Riot’s twice-weekly The Kids Are All Right newsletter. You can also follow her kidlit bookstagram account @BabyLibrarians, or on Twitter @AReaderlyMom.

View All posts by Margaret Kingsbury

Presidential election season is here! I know many of us adults are having lots of big feelings about this time of year, and kids, of course, will have lots of questions. Earlier this year, I rounded up children’s books about presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and I’ve already written a couple of lists reviewing children’s books about voting and elections. But several amazing books have released since then, and I wanted to get them on readers’ radars as well!

Cover of The Day Madear Voted by Wade Hudson & Don Tate

The Day Madear Voted by Wade Hudson & Don Tate

This engaging historical picture book takes place in 1969. For the first time, Charlie and Ralph’s mom can vote, and she is making a day of it. That morning, she explains how Black people used to be unable to vote because of poll taxes and other discriminatory measures. Black people protested, and now, for the first time, they can vote in a presidential election. Madear takes her sons to the city hall where she votes. While many celebrate, she does receive some glares from white folk. Every election afterward, Madear continues to vote, and the picture book ends with the election of Barack Obama as president.

Cover of Leo's First Vote by Christina Soontornvat & Isabel Roxas

Leo’s First Vote! by Christina Soontornvat & Isabel Roxas

This picture book is a fantastic introduction to voting and why every vote counts. Leo’s class is holding a mock election at the same time as the town is having a real election. Leo’s dad is voting for the first time as a naturalized U.S. citizen, and Leo is excited to go with him. But his cousin Ray tells him that votes don’t really matter, because one person can’t make a difference. Leo feels discouraged about what his cousin said, but during the classroom’s mock election, he learns every vote really does matter. It’s a lyrical picture book with fun, vibrant illustrations. Extensive back matter will give readers more insight into the election process.

Cover of Show Up and Vote by by Ani DiFranco & Rachelle Baker

Show Up and Vote by Ani DiFranco & Rachelle Baker

This visually stunning picture book follows a young girl as she accompanies her mother to vote. It’s a cold and wet November day, and the girl doesn’t really want to leave home. But her mother tells her how important voting is. Readers follow the girl outside and to the voting booth, where her mother says, “Here is the part / where it all starts / where us people / have a say / about laws and rules / about parks and schools / about who’s gonna run them / and in what way.” The girl feels connected to everyone around the city who are also voting, and as they leave, she feels more connected to her community as well, and the part she can play in making it better. The text is rhythmic, short, and punchy, while the gorgeous, warm illustrations have a retro-style.

Cover of Princess & the Pea-tition by by Kim Nguyen & Libby VanderPloeg

Princess & the Pea-tition by Kim Nguyen & Libby VanderPloeg

This is a clever, election-themed retelling of “The Princess and the Pea” fairytale. Princess (that’s her name) is alarmed to discover that the leaders of the kingdom are chosen by who is uncomfortable while sleeping on a tower of mattresses atop a pea and by who can stuff the most hard boiled eggs in their mouth. She makes a petition to “eliminate pea-based government in favor of elected representative leadership,” and gathers signatures of people in the kingdom. They protest until the king and queen sign the pea-tition, and the kingdom holds their very first election.

Cover of Presidential Elections and Other Cool Facts by Syl Sobel J.D.

Presidential Elections and Other Cool Facts by Syl Sobel

This is a fascinating nonfiction for elementary school readers. In five chapters, Sobel covers what a president is, the rules for electing a president in the U.S., the electoral college, presidential campaigns, and what happens if something happens to the president. Interspersed throughout are illustrations and cool facts from history. Back matter includes a detailed glossary, a list of resources, and an index. It’s a surprisingly engaging read, and perfect for kids ready to take a deeper dive into presidential elections. Honestly, I know adults who could use the refresher!

If you’re reading this newsletter online and want children’s book recommendations in your inbox, sign up for The Kids Are All Right here.