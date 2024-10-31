Cast Your Ballot With These 5 Children’s Books About Voting and Elections
Presidential election season is here! I know many of us adults are having lots of big feelings about this time of year, and kids, of course, will have lots of questions. Earlier this year, I rounded up children’s books about presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and I’ve already written a couple of lists reviewing children’s books about voting and elections. But several amazing books have released since then, and I wanted to get them on readers’ radars as well!
The Day Madear Voted by Wade Hudson & Don Tate
This engaging historical picture book takes place in 1969. For the first time, Charlie and Ralph’s mom can vote, and she is making a day of it. That morning, she explains how Black people used to be unable to vote because of poll taxes and other discriminatory measures. Black people protested, and now, for the first time, they can vote in a presidential election. Madear takes her sons to the city hall where she votes. While many celebrate, she does receive some glares from white folk. Every election afterward, Madear continues to vote, and the picture book ends with the election of Barack Obama as president.
Leo’s First Vote! by Christina Soontornvat & Isabel Roxas
This picture book is a fantastic introduction to voting and why every vote counts. Leo’s class is holding a mock election at the same time as the town is having a real election. Leo’s dad is voting for the first time as a naturalized U.S. citizen, and Leo is excited to go with him. But his cousin Ray tells him that votes don’t really matter, because one person can’t make a difference. Leo feels discouraged about what his cousin said, but during the classroom’s mock election, he learns every vote really does matter. It’s a lyrical picture book with fun, vibrant illustrations. Extensive back matter will give readers more insight into the election process.
Show Up and Vote by Ani DiFranco & Rachelle Baker
This visually stunning picture book follows a young girl as she accompanies her mother to vote. It’s a cold and wet November day, and the girl doesn’t really want to leave home. But her mother tells her how important voting is. Readers follow the girl outside and to the voting booth, where her mother says, “Here is the part / where it all starts / where us people / have a say / about laws and rules / about parks and schools / about who’s gonna run them / and in what way.” The girl feels connected to everyone around the city who are also voting, and as they leave, she feels more connected to her community as well, and the part she can play in making it better. The text is rhythmic, short, and punchy, while the gorgeous, warm illustrations have a retro-style.
Princess & the Pea-tition by Kim Nguyen & Libby VanderPloeg
This is a clever, election-themed retelling of “The Princess and the Pea” fairytale. Princess (that’s her name) is alarmed to discover that the leaders of the kingdom are chosen by who is uncomfortable while sleeping on a tower of mattresses atop a pea and by who can stuff the most hard boiled eggs in their mouth. She makes a petition to “eliminate pea-based government in favor of elected representative leadership,” and gathers signatures of people in the kingdom. They protest until the king and queen sign the pea-tition, and the kingdom holds their very first election.
Presidential Elections and Other Cool Facts by Syl Sobel
This is a fascinating nonfiction for elementary school readers. In five chapters, Sobel covers what a president is, the rules for electing a president in the U.S., the electoral college, presidential campaigns, and what happens if something happens to the president. Interspersed throughout are illustrations and cool facts from history. Back matter includes a detailed glossary, a list of resources, and an index. It’s a surprisingly engaging read, and perfect for kids ready to take a deeper dive into presidential elections. Honestly, I know adults who could use the refresher!
