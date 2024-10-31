This is a fascinating nonfiction for elementary school readers. In five chapters, Sobel covers what a president is, the rules for electing a president in the U.S., the electoral college, presidential campaigns, and what happens if something happens to the president. Interspersed throughout are illustrations and cool facts from history. Back matter includes a detailed glossary, a list of resources, and an index. It’s a surprisingly engaging read, and perfect for kids ready to take a deeper dive into presidential elections. Honestly, I know adults who could use the refresher!

