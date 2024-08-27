Children’s Books About Kamala Harris

This picture book written by Vice President Harris herself has a similar theme, though an entirely different approach. A child Harris is on the hunt for superheroes, and she soon finds them everywhere. Her mom is a superhero because she makes people feel special. Her sister is a superhero because she can always be counted on. Others in her life help her feel brave and encourage her to study and work hard. Questions are asked for readers to reflect on throughout the story. At the end, Kamala gives a hero code for kids as well as a timeline of her life. She includes numerous photographs, too. It’s a bit text-heavy for younger picture book readers and is probably best for kindergartners and above, depending on the child.