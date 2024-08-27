Children’s Books About Kamala Harris
Anyone else feeling a bit more excited about the forthcoming election after the DNC? I’m going to recommend children’s books about elections a bit closer to when voting begins, but I thought I’d go ahead and review books about presidential hopeful Kamala Harris today. My daughter has been asking questions about her lately, and I’m sure she’s not the only kid with questions! But first, here are my reviews of two new releases.
New Children’s Book Releases Out This Week
One Small Spark: A Tikkun Olam Story by Ruth Spiro, illustrated by Victoria Tentler-Krylov
This is a lovely, lyrical picture book about a young girl who decides to be one small spark for change in her community by renovating a park that had fallen into disrepair. Her one small spark inspires others to help make their neighborhood a more colorful place. It’s based on the Jewish philosophy of tikkun olam — repairing the world. The illustrations begin by portraying a city neighborhood in dull grays and browns. The child and her grandmother are small spots of color, and the more ideas the child has to help her community, the brighter the illustrations become. I love how the visuals reinforce the message of hope and community building. An author’s note at the end includes more details about tikkun olam.
Noodles on a Bicycle by Kyo Maclear, illustrated by Gracey Zhang
I smiled so much while reading this perfectly executed picture book about noodle delivery bicyclists in Japan. Children watch in awe as deliverymen stack plates and bowls of noodles from a nearby sobaya noodle shop into towers, then take off carrying them on a bicycle to deliver them around town. The children attempt to stack their own bowls and plates and ride on their bicycles, but it always ends in a crash! How do the deliverymen do it? At the end, it’s revealed that the children’s dad is one of these noodle deliverymen. An author’s note describes Maclear’s childhood summers in Tokyo watching the cyclists deliver food. The book also includes two photographs of restaurant deliverymen on their bicycles.
Children’s Books About Kamala Harris
Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea by Meena Harris, illustrated by Ana Ramírez González
This is a vibrantly illustrated picture book about a young Kamala Harris and her sister Maya, written by Maya’s daughter and Kamala’s niece, and based on a true story! Young Kamala and Maya are looking out their apartment window one day when they get a BIG idea — to turn the courtyard into a community playground and garden. But they’re going to need help, organization, enthusiasm, and patience to make it happen. Every time a problem arises, the pair problem solve to find a solution. Back matter includes an author note about how her mom and aunt have inspired her, plus a few photographs from their childhood.
Superheroes Are Everywhere by Kamala Harris, illustrated by Mechal Renee Roe
This picture book written by Vice President Harris herself has a similar theme, though an entirely different approach. A child Harris is on the hunt for superheroes, and she soon finds them everywhere. Her mom is a superhero because she makes people feel special. Her sister is a superhero because she can always be counted on. Others in her life help her feel brave and encourage her to study and work hard. Questions are asked for readers to reflect on throughout the story. At the end, Kamala gives a hero code for kids as well as a timeline of her life. She includes numerous photographs, too. It’s a bit text-heavy for younger picture book readers and is probably best for kindergartners and above, depending on the child.
Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice by Nikki Grimes, illustrated by Laura Freeman
This is my personal favorite picture book about Harris. It has a frame story of a young girl named Eve coming home from school and telling her mother that children at school had said girls can’t be president. The girl’s mother decides to tell her the story of Kamala Harris and her hopes to become president one day (this was written in 2020). She starts at Harris’ roots, her parents’ origins, and follows them to Oakland, CA where Harris is born. It then follows Harris throughout the years until she becomes a senator. It’s written in Nikki Grimes’s trademark verse.
National Geographic Readers: Kamala Harris by Tonya K. Grant
This is the book my daughter picked out to read. It’s a level 2 reader with photographic illustrations. It follows Harris from her birth, being bused to school, her parents’ divorce, going to college, becoming an attorney, and eventually being elected as vice president. Fun facts are scattered throughout, and there’s a quiz at the end. My daughter especially enjoyed the fun facts. The text is nice and big for new readers. A glossary is included.
