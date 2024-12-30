If there’s one thing I know about Read Harder Challengers (that’s what I call us), it’s that you all are Serious Readers. According to the 2024 survey, almost half of you read more than 100 books in a year, which is a staggering number. And many of you complete (or at least attempt) multiple reading challenges in a year: the Read Harder Challenge is just one of them. That’s why today, I have some recommendations that will allow you to knock out two different reading challenges’ tasks at once: Read Harder 2025 and Buzzwordathon 2025.

Buzzwordathon is a year-long reading challenge started by Kayla of BooksAndLala—one of my favorite BookTubers. Every year, she assigns a task for each month of the year that applies to book titles. For example, in 2025, January is “‘truth’ and ‘lies,'” which means you can read any book with the “truth” or “lies” in the title. This year, she also has the Buzzwordathon cover challenge. In that challenge, tasks have to do with book cover elements. For example, January’s is “pattern,” so any cover with a pattern is fair game.