Bookshop.org Is Having a Sale On Banned Books

Banned Books Week and Prison Banned Books Week have passed, but Bookshop.org and The Authors Guild are keeping the spotlight on banned books through their Banned Books Sale. With it, you can get 15% off challenged books, or new books by challenged authors with the code BannedBooks24.

“As we face a critical point for literature in the U.S., where lawmakers and others are constantly fighting to ban books and censor authors, Bookshop.org and The Authors Guild are deeply committed to fighting censorship and elevating voices— especially those that are traditionally marginalized or underrepresented.”

Bookshop.org has organized the sale by book bans that are being fought by The Authors Guild, books by Toni Morrison, banned adult books, banned YA books, and banned kids books.

Below are a few books included in the sale:

The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates

That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America by Amanda Jones

Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson

The Complete Persepolis: Volumes 1 and 2 by Marjane Satrapi, translated by Anjali Singh

All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto by George M. Johnson

In the Dream House: A Memoir by Carmen Maria Machado

Baseball Saved Us by Ken Mochizuki, illustrated by Dom Lee

For a complete list of the books on sale, visit Bookshop.org. The sale ends 10/22.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.