Riot Headline New Hardcover and Paperback Books On Sale Today for 50% Off for Amazon Prime Members (UPDATED October 2)
bookshop banned books sale
News

Bookshop.org Is Having a Sale On Banned Books

Bookshop.org has teamed up with The Authors Guild to continue to shine a light on banned books by offering a 15% discount.

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Banned Books Week and Prison Banned Books Week have passed, but Bookshop.org and The Authors Guild are keeping the spotlight on banned books through their Banned Books Sale. With it, you can get 15% off challenged books, or new books by challenged authors with the code BannedBooks24.

“As we face a critical point for literature in the U.S., where lawmakers and others are constantly fighting to ban books and censor authors, Bookshop.org and The Authors Guild are deeply committed to fighting censorship and elevating voices— especially those that are traditionally marginalized or underrepresented.”

Bookshop.org has organized the sale by book bans that are being fought by The Authors Guild, books by Toni Morrison, banned adult books, banned YA books, and banned kids books.

Below are a few books included in the sale:

cover of The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates

The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates

that librarian book cover

That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America by Amanda Jones

Brown Girl Dreaming cover

Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson

A graphic of the cover of The Complete Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi

The Complete Persepolis: Volumes 1 and 2 by Marjane Satrapi, translated by Anjali Singh

the cover of All Boys Aren't Blue

All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto by George M. Johnson

A graphic of the cover of In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado

In the Dream House: A Memoir by Carmen Maria Machado

baseball saved us book cover

Baseball Saved Us by Ken Mochizuki, illustrated by Dom Lee

For a complete list of the books on sale, visit Bookshop.org. The sale ends 10/22.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

More breaking news here