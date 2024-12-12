Publishing’s Most-Wanted Adaptations

Hollywood’s Calling for the Movie Rights

Since 2005, The Black List has published an annual round-up of the best unproduced screenplays, many of which have gone on to win at the box office and on the awards circuit. Year-round, The Black List also provide professional feedback and critiques for screenwriters, a service they expanded earlier this year to include manuscripts for fiction books. Now, they’ve revealed the first Adaptation List, comprised of the 61 novels that professional editors and agents most want to see adapted for film or television.