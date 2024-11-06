Y2Kicking off a New Millenium: New Books Set During the 2000s

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Recently, I wrote a list of books using the 1990s as a historical setting rather than a contemporary one. And now I’m back, looking at the next decade, the 2000s. We’re nearly halfway through the 2020s (don’t yell at me; it’s simply a fact). So we can definitely view the 2000s with some hindsight. And if you thought the 1990s were a decade of rapid change, wait ‘til you think about the 2000s. I entered that decade not owning a cell phone, and left it with a smart phone. Americans started the decade in the Clinton Era and left in the Obama Era, with a whooooole Bush Era in the middle. Many people entered the decade feeling financially optimistic and then a global recession dropped the hammer near the end.

As I said in my other article, none of these novels yet qualify as historical fiction by the people who keep tabs on these things. Still, the authors chose this era for a reason. Most of these novels incorporate specific historical moments, making sense of them with some distance. This list definitely incorporates a breadth of experiences. Still, I had a tough time finding books specifically set in the 2000s outside of the United States. Much of what I found spanned multiple decades or had dual timelines, and I wanted to really focus on the 2000s specifically. Additionally, a disproportionate amount are set in New York City. Between New York being the most prominent site of the September 11 attacks, the epicenter of the financial crisis, and a global center in the publishing world, it's not too surprising. (It's also a place I've called home twice so far in my life, so there's a bit of a bias there, too. I'm only human.) So if you're feeling that Y2K nostalgia, read on.



Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use The Album of Dr. Moreau by Daryl Gregory Multiple boy band eras have come and gone over the years, but the 2000s were a TIME for boy bands. Not to mention boy band spoofs, like 2gether and DuJour from Josie and the Pussycats! The Album of Dr. Moreau posits an alternate 2001 with WyldBoyZ, a hybrid human-animal boy band taking over the world. You’re already all in, right??? Their producer is found murdered. Detectives have to look at each member of the group as a suspect and delve into their origin story. And if the title is ringing some H.G. Wells bells for you, you are on the right track. The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich New Louise Erdrich just dropped! The 2008 recession provides the backdrop for this tale set in Argus, North Dakota, where sugar beet farming has depleted the land, and maybe the people, too. There, beet farmer Gary is about to marry Kismet. Hugo, also in love with Kismet, thinks he can stop the marriage if he has some better prospects. But of course, the book is much more than this plot. If you’re into books in which achingly realistic characters grapple with everyday challenges in ways that are at times hilarious and other times heartbreaking, Louise Erdrich deserves a prominent place on your shelf. The Kindest Lie by Nancy Johnson The historical backdrop for this novel is the 2008 election of President Barack Obama. Ruth, an Ivy League-educated Black woman, is feeling the newfound sense of hope that was in the air at that time. But she is still held back by her past, in particular the baby she gave up as a teenager. Before Ruth can go forward, she goes back to Indiana to face her past. There, she’s struck by the hardships for people still living in the factory town. And what happens there may put her life on an entirely different course. Endpapers by Jennifer Savran Kelly Dawn is a bookbinder at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2003. She’s feeling at sea with her gender in a time before genderqueer was a household word. Inside a lesbian pulp novel from the 1950s, she finds a queer love letter. And she knows finding who wrote this will help her sort her own stuff out. The book does address living in New York in the wake of September 11. It also digs into the homophobia and violence at the time the lesbian pulp novel was published. All in all, if you like a character-driven novel that still has some tension driving it forward, you’ll love this book.