9 Action-Packed Books Like Helldivers 2

On February 8, 2024, Arrowhead Game Studios released Helldivers 2, a co-op shooter that has taken the gaming world by storm. A month after its release, the game was still watching its sales increase as more and more gamers signed on to battle in a relentless co-op style gameplay with bug-like aliens (including the shudder-worthy bile titans) and horrifying robot armies. Developer Arrowhead Games has achieved something extremely special, with players from around the world on Playstation and PC fighting together to achieve common goals. No wonder more people are looking for games and books like Helldivers 2 now.

The reason for the success of Helldivers 2 isn’t just the satisfyingly difficult, impressively real-feeling gameplay and big fun weapons. It’s also how far Arrowhead is willing to push the game’s brilliant satirical tone, reminiscent of sci-fi classic film Starship Troopers (1997), that critiques heavy patriotism, imperialism, and militarization. Helldivers are intensely replaceable cogs in a relentless war machine.