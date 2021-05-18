Among Us provokes players to turn their suspicions upon their friends as they work together to weed out an alien killer while simultaneously attempting to keep a failing space station running. It is a twisty game full of excitement and drama, where you can’t afford to trust anyone. Fans of the game may enjoy this middle grade mystery, The Scandalous Sisterhood of Prickwillow Place, which follows a group of eccentric girls who hope to cover up the murder of their headmistress so that they can run their Victorian boarding school to their own liking. But who killed their headteacher, and why? Was it one of their own group? Creative shenanigans and mounting tensions ensue as the girls use their skills to hide bodies and clues from nosy adults and ponder the culprit – can you figure it out before they can, and will the revelation ruin their sisterhood bond?