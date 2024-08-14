10 Bookish Kitchen Items
Home decoration tends to fall by the wayside for me. I don’t always think through what to keep in my house besides books. However, I’m making a commitment to spend more time and attention on my kitchen items. If you cook frequently, they tend to wear out faster and need to be replaced. Additionally, my family and friends love to give me cat-themed kitchen items. I love them, but it might be time to switch up the cat décor a little bit.
Bookish kitchen items can enliven the space quickly and easily without having to replace a bunch of furniture. They are also great gifts for various bookish friends or fellow book club members. They can be a way of bonding over a favorite book or maybe even an excuse to add cooking as a part of the book club ritual. You could try getting bookish kitchen items for your book club to start a cookbook series. Diving into cookbooks could even take some of the stress off the host because everyone can bring food to the club and enjoy it together.
For literary fans and those looking to update their kitchen décor, I’ve rounded up fun tea towels, kitchen essentials, and mugs to add to your home kitchen or to give as gifts to bookish friends.
Tea Towels
Tea towel – Rainbow classics collection book stack
Celebrate the classics with this colorful cotton tea towel. $29
Show off your favorite activities with one or both of these bookish tea towels. $12+
Book Lover Coffee Kitchen Towel
If you’re always caught up in a chapter of your favorite book, this might be the tea towel for you. $23
Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art Of French Cooking” Illustrated Cookbook Cover Tea Towel
Pay homage to the woman who helped make French cuisine popular in America. $16
Kitchen Utensils and Necessities
Give your dinner party a giggle with a very funny line from Pride and Prejudice. $21
Custom Engraved Silicone Spatula
You can add your favorite quotation or the name of your favorite character on this engravable spatula. $12
Jane Austen Tea Spoon, How Ardently I Admire and Love You
Dream of Mr. Darcy with another Pride and Prejudice-themed tea spoon. $15
Oven Mitt – BOOKS, LIBRARY, LIBRARIAN
This is the perfect oven mitt to think about your favorite books and favorite library. $16
Mugs
Octavia Butler Quote on 11 oz Black Writers in History Mug
Remember the brilliance of Parable of the Sower while you sip your morning coffee or tea. $16
James Baldwin – Baldwinite Definition – Black Mug Double-Sided Print
Ponder the enduring relevance of James Baldwin and show off your passion with this mug. $23+
For more food centered bookish items, here are more bookish kitchen supplies and decorations, and these cookbooks to make you more intuitive in the kitchen.