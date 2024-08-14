10 Bookish Kitchen Items

Julia is a professional nerd who can be spotted in the wild lounging with books in the park in Brooklyn, NY. She has a BA in International Studies from the University of Chicago and an MA in Media Studies from Pratt Institute. She loves fandom, theater, cheese, and Edith Piaf. Find her at juliarittenberg.com .

Home decoration tends to fall by the wayside for me. I don’t always think through what to keep in my house besides books. However, I’m making a commitment to spend more time and attention on my kitchen items. If you cook frequently, they tend to wear out faster and need to be replaced. Additionally, my family and friends love to give me cat-themed kitchen items. I love them, but it might be time to switch up the cat décor a little bit.

Bookish kitchen items can enliven the space quickly and easily without having to replace a bunch of furniture. They are also great gifts for various bookish friends or fellow book club members. They can be a way of bonding over a favorite book or maybe even an excuse to add cooking as a part of the book club ritual. You could try getting bookish kitchen items for your book club to start a cookbook series. Diving into cookbooks could even take some of the stress off the host because everyone can bring food to the club and enjoy it together.