I fully believe that there’s a way to show your love of books in every room of your house. Why stop at the living room bookshelves or your book-filled office? The kitchen may seem like a less intuitive place to fill with books and bookish goodies, but that makes it even more fun to get creative. From cookbook holders to book-themed aprons and dish towels, we’ve got all the items you need to design the perfect bookish kitchen. They also make great gifts!

Cookbooks are an obvious place to start for kitchen design inspiration. You can use your cookbook collection as a centerpiece of your design vision by shelving them on the walls or featuring stacks above your cabinets. But why stop there? Consider hanging prints with quotes from your favorite food-centric books, or look for illustrations of prominent dishes in stories you love.

You can even bring your love of books into the food you cook! Look for cookbooks inspired by your favorite novels, from Dinner with Mr. Darcy: Recipes Inspired by the Novels and Letters of Jane Austen to Outlander Kitchen: The Official Outlander Companion Cookbook. Check out these ten cookbooks inspired by children’s books for more ideas.

Bookish Kitchen Supplies and Decorations This farmhouse cookbook stand is great for making cookbook recipes accessible, and it’s a gorgeous way to leave a cookbook on countertop display. $25

Show off your library love with this library due date apron. $41

This punny cutting board inspired by The Time Traveler’s Wife is hilarious, but it’s the penguin in a chef hat that really gets me. $26

Turn your favorite cookbooks into functional wall art with these cookbook display racks. $33

Here’s a kitchen towel to really complicate the “Are tacos sandwiches?” debate. $13

This cutting board is the perfect choice for your next charcuteread night. (If that isn’t a thing, it definitely should be.) $42

Legendary cookbook author Julia Child has many quotes perfect for decorating your kitchen. $25

If you’re a baker in a book club, this cookie cutter is a must-have. $12