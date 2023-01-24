a photo of hobbit-themed tea towels
For Cooks Who Love Books: Bookish Kitchen Supplies and Decorations

I fully believe that there’s a way to show your love of books in every room of your house. Why stop at the living room bookshelves or your book-filled office? The kitchen may seem like a less intuitive place to fill with books and bookish goodies, but that makes it even more fun to get creative. From cookbook holders to book-themed aprons and dish towels, we’ve got all the items you need to design the perfect bookish kitchen. They also make great gifts!

Cookbooks are an obvious place to start for kitchen design inspiration. You can use your cookbook collection as a centerpiece of your design vision by shelving them on the walls or featuring stacks above your cabinets. But why stop there? Consider hanging prints with quotes from your favorite food-centric books, or look for illustrations of prominent dishes in stories you love.

You can even bring your love of books into the food you cook! Look for cookbooks inspired by your favorite novels, from Dinner with Mr. Darcy: Recipes Inspired by the Novels and Letters of Jane Austen to Outlander Kitchen: The Official Outlander Companion Cookbook. Check out these ten cookbooks inspired by children’s books for more ideas.

A wooden cookbook stand is displayed on a kitchen counter

This farmhouse cookbook stand is great for making cookbook recipes accessible, and it’s a gorgeous way to leave a cookbook on countertop display. $25

A cream colored apron screen printed to look like a library due date card with various stamped dates

Show off your library love with this library due date apron. $41

Cutting board designed to look like a Penguin Classics book cover with the title "The Thyme Traveler's Wife", with the penguin in the logo wearing a chef hat

This punny cutting board inspired by The Time Traveler’s Wife is hilarious, but it’s the penguin in a chef hat that really gets me. $26

Simple wooden display racks on a wall with various cookbooks and spices to model

Turn your favorite cookbooks into functional wall art with these cookbook display racks. $33

Framed wall art of a cafe sign that says "Fried Green Tomatoes, served hot daily" in green font

Idgie and Ruth would love this farmhouse sign inspired by Fannie Flagg’s Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café. $60

Simple white tea towel displayed with screen printed in black: "Books are just word tacos" and an open book illustration

Here’s a kitchen towel to really complicate the “Are tacos sandwiches?” debate. $13

Wooden cutting board topped with cheese and meats, etched with phrase "drink tea, read books, bee happy"

This cutting board is the perfect choice for your next charcuteread night. (If that isn’t a thing, it definitely should be.) $42

Two art prints of Julia Child quotes, simple text on a white background. The first says, "A party without cake is just a meeting." The second says, "People who love to eat are always the best people."

Legendary cookbook author Julia Child has many quotes perfect for decorating your kitchen. $25

Plastic cookie cutter and cookie baked with it that says "Welcome to book club, bitches"

If you’re a baker in a book club, this cookie cutter is a must-have. $12

Three white tea towels with various Lord of the Rings quotes about food screen printed on.

Live your best hobbit life with these Lord of the Rings tea towels. $12

