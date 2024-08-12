Megan Thee Staliion bookish goods
Hot Book Girl Summer: Bookish Goods for Fans of Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion has truly been having a Hot Girl Summer. She’s got a song going viral with a cute TikTok dance, she just performed for Kamala Harris’s rally, and the tour she just finished had a reputation for feeling like a safe space to have fun and shake a lil sumn.

Meg is also big into anime and manga, and though she’s been cosplaying her favorite characters for years, it’s been with her latest album Megan that she’s been outright calling herself an otaku and a weeb—which, if you’re not familiar, are terms that describe people who are very obsessed with manga, anime, and other aspects of Japanese culture. She has one song literally titled “Otaku Hot Girl,” and sings in Japanese in “Mamushi.”

And the anime world has been loving her back. Adam McArthur, the English voice actor for the lead protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen—one of the most popular anime in the U.S. at the moment—rerecorded a line from the show to fit her into it; and Shouta Noguchi, one of the artists who worked on My Hero Academia, another mega-popular series, made a habit of drawing one of the show’s characters as Megan just for funsies.

Now, to the less cultured, it may feel like a bit of a stretch to call some of the following items “bookish,” but those who get it, get it. If you too like shit-talking, anime-loving, nerdy baddies, you are my people, and below I’ve got all manner of bookmarks, totes, shirts, stickers, and more for you to ensure you have a hot book summer.

4 Megan Thee Stallion bookmarks
The pics on these bookmarks look a little more like Meg’s older style, but they’re still fab. $18

Meghan Thee Stallion Laminated Bookmarks
Meg will always serve a lewk, and I love the color variation these bookmarks have. $5

Hot Girl Shit Coffee Mug
Listen, I know the coffee you’re having while reading isn’t the only thing hot. Let ’em know. $15

Real Hot Girl Shit Sticker
Meg’s signature line would look great as a sticker on a baddie’s kindle. Just saying. $4

Sailor Stallion Megan Thee Stallion Sticker and Print

Sailor Moon is always fun, and I love, love Meg cosplaying as her (which you’ll see more of below). This sticker and print start at $3.

sticker that says "Weeb and a Baddie"
Get like Meg and rep your weeb-&-a-baddie status with this sticker. $5+

sticker of Meg Thee Stallion cosplaying as Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen
Now we have entered cosplay territory, where we have items with actual drawings or pictures of Meg cosplaying. A joy. In this sticker, she’s dressed as a gender bent Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Here, Meg channels Boa Hancock from One Piece. $45

Shirt that shows Megan Thee Stallion cosplaying as Bucciarti from Jojo's
Ever a woman of culture, Meg also loves Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures and dressed as a gender bent Bucciarati to present at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. This comes in at $30.

Megan Thee Stallion Shirt
More Megan Thee Stallion as Megan Thee Jujutsu Sorcerer, this time alongside her inspiration. $60

Megan Thee Stallion Watashi wa Star Shirt
These cosplays—from Jojo’s to Sailor Moon, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia—all look good beside each other. $23+

Mamushi Shirt with Megan Thee Stallion
She looks so good as Death the Kid from Soul Eater that I almost feel like I could pull off a near-mullet, too. Almost. $32+

Megan thee Stallion Otaku Hot Girl Cotton Canvas Tote Bag
I think Sailor Moon may be my favorite cosplay of hers. This tote is in my cart as we speak. $26

Megan thee Stallion BOA Inspired Cotton Canvas Tote Bag
This image doesn’t come from her cosplaying any existing character that I know of, it’s just a rendition of Megan Thee Otaku from her music video for “BOA”. $26

May the rest of your summer be bookish and hot, in all the good ways. If you’d like more bookish-meets-pop-culture goodness, here are Beyoncé-centered bookish items, and a few queer books to read if you like Chappell Roan.