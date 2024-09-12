Emily Henry Announces New Novel and More Book News!

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

As we get closer and closer to the official start of fall, I’m feeling so joyous. I walked into my neighborhood coffee shop earlier today, and they’ve got apple cider! The weather is in the 60s! Schools are back in session! Football is back! I am living my best life, everyone. So join me. Grab an apple cider, pull up a chair, and let’s talk books.

Emily Henry just announced the title of her upcoming novel, Great Big Beautiful Life. We can also look forward to this one in spring 2025.

Book Radar Newsletter Sign up for Book Radar to receive exciting book deals and must-read forthcoming titles.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

More great news for romance readers! Here’s the cover of Tessa Bailey’s Dream Girl Drama! Bailey teases on Instagram that the book is about a “steamy chance encounter between a professional hockey player and the dream girl he just can’t seem to forget [that] takes a turn when the pair realize that their parents are engaged. Yes, I’m going there.” It’s out in February.

Ali Hazelwood let fans pick the cover of her audiobook Two Can Play, and here is the cover the fans voted for! This one is out exclusively on Spotify on October 1. So soon!

But wait, there’s more romance news. Annabel Monaghan announced her next book, It’s A Love Story. According to Monaghan’s Instagram post, here’s what we can expect: “Set in Hollywood and on Long Island, it’s the story of a former teen TV star and the pompous cinematographer who she can’t stand… but also, it’s a love story.” Cover reveal to come soon! This is out summer 2025.

Here’s the longlist for the 2024 National Book Awards! Check out the nominees in Young People’s Literature, Translated Literature, Poetry, Fiction, and Nonfiction.