Emily Henry Announces New Novel and More Book News!
As we get closer and closer to the official start of fall, I’m feeling so joyous. I walked into my neighborhood coffee shop earlier today, and they’ve got apple cider! The weather is in the 60s! Schools are back in session! Football is back! I am living my best life, everyone. So join me. Grab an apple cider, pull up a chair, and let’s talk books.
Book Deals and Reveals
Here’s the cover of New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Haigh’s Rabbit Moon. This book hits shelves on April 8, 2025.
Emily Henry just announced the title of her upcoming novel, Great Big Beautiful Life. We can also look forward to this one in spring 2025.
More great news for romance readers! Here’s the cover of Tessa Bailey’s Dream Girl Drama! Bailey teases on Instagram that the book is about a “steamy chance encounter between a professional hockey player and the dream girl he just can’t seem to forget [that] takes a turn when the pair realize that their parents are engaged. Yes, I’m going there.” It’s out in February.
Ali Hazelwood let fans pick the cover of her audiobook Two Can Play, and here is the cover the fans voted for! This one is out exclusively on Spotify on October 1. So soon!
But wait, there’s more romance news. Annabel Monaghan announced her next book, It’s A Love Story. According to Monaghan’s Instagram post, here’s what we can expect: “Set in Hollywood and on Long Island, it’s the story of a former teen TV star and the pompous cinematographer who she can’t stand… but also, it’s a love story.” Cover reveal to come soon! This is out summer 2025.
Here’s the longlist for the 2024 National Book Awards! Check out the nominees in Young People’s Literature, Translated Literature, Poetry, Fiction, and Nonfiction.
Season 3 of Good Omens is on pause following allegations of sexual assault against author Neil Gaiman. Last week, it was announced that the Disney adaptation of Gaiman’s The Graveyard Book had also been paused.
September 15 to October 15 is Spanish Heritage Month! Here are new books to celebrate Americans with ties to the Caribbean, Spain, Mexico, and Central and South America.
Book Riot Recommends
This is where I’ll talk to you about all the books I’m reading, the books I’m loving, and the books I can’t wait to read and love in the near future. I think you’re going to love them too!
Can’t Wait for This One
All the Noise at Once by DeAndra Davis (Atheneum Books for Young Readers, April 15, 2025)
Here’s an exciting new YA release I can’t wait to get my hands on in 2025. It’s a debut novel from DeAndra Davis, so who knows? Maybe I’m about to have a new favorite YA author next year. Author Jay Coles (Tyler Johnson Was Here) says All the Noise at Once “serves as a window into the Black autistic experience while also serving as a beacon of hope for those our justice system has forgotten and failed.” If that’s not intriguing enough for you, just look at this stunning cover.
This novel is about Aiden, a teen who would love to play football like his older brother Brandon, the quarterback superstar. But after Aiden’s autism causes him to have an overstimulation meltdown right in the middle of tryouts, he’s not so sure about his chances. When he ends up making the team anyway, Aiden is excited for the opportunity, but other members of the team are less than thrilled. And that’s only the beginning of Aiden’s problems.
When a fight breaks out on game day, Brandon tries to step in on behalf of his brother, and the cops get called. Suddenly, Brandon finds himself facing serious charges, and he is put on trial for assaulting an officer. The whole situation puts Brandon’s future football career into question, and Aiden and Brandon’s close relationship faces new difficulties. Meanwhile, all Aiden wants to do is find a way to clear his brother’s name.
Words of Literary Wisdom
“If every story had a happy ending, then we’d have no reason to start again. Life is all about choices, and learning how to put ourselves back together when we fall apart. Which we all do. Even the people who pretend they don’t.”
— Rock, Paper, Scissors by Alice Feeney
And Here’s A Cat Picture!
What the heck is this face, Murray? Why so cute?
Okay, so relaxing is not really Murray’s vibe in this picture, but I promise he’s hoping you have a nice, relaxing weekend, friends. Read all the books. Have a PSL. Grab an apple cider. Fall vibes.
Love y’all!
If you’re reading this newsletter online and want book news in your inbox, sign up for Book Radar here.