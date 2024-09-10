The Best New Books to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15 and focuses on Americans with ties to the Caribbean, Spain, Mexico, and Central and South America. I love that we designate time to learn about our Latine homies, but when I tell you how ridiculous it is that the majority of schools in the U.S. teach virtually nothing about the contributions of non-white people to the nation’s history—it’s beyond ridiculous, even. The more I learn about American history that involves BIPOC people positively, the more it’s clear how intentional the exclusion is. Which is, of course, why Heritage Month exists. They shouldn’t have to, but here we are.

I saw all that to say that if you want to gain a more multifaceted and nuanced (read: more human) perspective on Latine experiences and history in the United States, the books I’ve rounded up here are perfect. They’re all 2024 releases and include everything from genre chameleon Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s Old Hollywood mystery/thriller to a genre-bending memoir to a queer suburban horror.