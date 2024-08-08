Black Dagger Brotherhood Author J.R. Ward to Release 4-Book Romantasy Series
With the massive success and popularity of books like Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing, it’s clear that we are still firmly in our Romantasy Era, which makes J.R. Ward’s four-part romantasy series, Kingdoms of the Compass, right on time.
Ward is no stranger to the fantastically romantic as the author of the bestselling Black Dagger Brotherhood series, with its sexy vampires. This new series has different magical beasties, though.
Bramble Books, the to-be publisher of Ward’s new series, says the new books will give “the star-crossed love of Wuthering Heights” and “the high-stakes intrigue of Game of Thrones.”
We see you, Ward.
The first book of the series is scheduled to come out in the winter of 2026. To learn more about the new series, visit Entertainment Weekly.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
