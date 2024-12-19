The 17 Best Romance Books of 2024
If there’s anything dragging me across the finish line of this year, it’s romance. So let’s celebrate the best the genre had to offer this year. I narrowed it down to 17 books, because there was no way I could choose a top 10. I read so many good books this year!
In terms of what I see dominating bookstore shelves and social media feeds, both contemporary romances and romantasy novels were flooding the market this year. But I want to shine the spotlight on under-appreciated subgenres, namely historical romance. And while many books are coming out from traditional publishers, self-published authors are often setting the trends and writing the most interesting books.
I’m sure you will think I’ve left things off this list, and that’s fine. What I wanted to do with this list was—to use a concept from the Fated Mates podcast—to highlight the romances that are doing interesting work and doing it with alacrity. There were some great books this year that executed a premise spectacularly well but didn’t have anything particularly insightful to say. For the sake of highlighting the absolute best, those books didn’t make my list.
Some of the books on this list are in series. To fully appreciate them, you will probably need to catch up on that series. And I’m not sorry! It’s just bonus recommendations for you, if you think about it.
How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang
I read this book twice this year, once for myself and again for a book club. After my book club meeting, I came away loving this book more than I thought I could. This book is like attempting the most complicated quadruple-quadruple combo in figure skating and nailing it. The story follows Helen, a writer whose series is getting adapted for television. In L.A., she reunites with high school classmate Grant in the writing room. Grant struck and killed Helen’s sister with his car back in high school. That event tore a devastating path across many lives. Grant and Helen’s journey toward each other is messy, sexy, complicated, and utterly entrancing.
The Stars Too Fondly by Emily Hamilton
This is one of those books that packs it all in, and somehow it works. Some sci-fi, some romance, a dash of mystery, cozy vibes—get into it! Cleo and her friends go to explore a derelict spaceship that somehow caused its crew to vanish 20 years ago and whoops, now it’s fired up and in outer space. And Cleo maybe has feelings for the ship’s hologram captain Billie? Like I said with How to End a Love Story, this book sets itself a difficult challenge in romance, and it does succeed beautifully. Romance plus space adventures and found family. Honestly, what more could you want?
My Season of Scandal by Julie Anne Long
Okay, so this is the seventh book in the Palace of Rogues series. You do not need to read them all to appreciate My Season of Scandal, so start here and work your way back if you like. Also, this is a book where the plot is not the draw, but the emotional payoff will knock you into next week. Basically, country girl and rakish Lord Dominic Kirke both end up staying at a boarding house called the Grand Palace on the Thames. If you like two characters truly revealing their deepest souls to each other and realizing that they are perfect for each other, you will love this book.
A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
Tia Williams hit it big with Seven Days in June, which is an incredible book. I think I may love this even more! It’s whimsical, imaginative, and beautiful. Ricki is a chaotic queen who goes against her family’s wishes to move to Harlem and start the flower shop of her dreams. There, she meets a mysterious man named Ezra, and the way they are drawn to each other is simply magical. As with Williams’s previous book, this book does go to some dark places. Personally, I did not find the book to be a bummer overall, though. It’s a rich exploration of lively characters and relationships with a swoony romance at the core.
The Earl Who Isn’t by Courtney Milan
This book completes the Wedgeford Trials trilogy, which has been a delight from start to end. Apart from deftly told romances, this series points out how the British Empire resulted in diverse people living in Britain. Moreover, the mark these folks left, especially culinarily, persists to this day. In this book, Andrew is too busy growing long beans to care that he’s the rightful heir to an earldom. When his childhood friend (and one-night stand!) Lily returns from Hong Kong with proof of Andrew’s lineage, he has to figure out what he really wants out of life. Spoiler: it’s Lily. If you love a friends-to-lovers story that has lots of humor and heart, you will definitely want to pick this one up.
Queen of Dreams by Kit Rocha
Yes, you need to read the first book in this series, Consort of Fire, to enjoy this. But it’s amazing, too! I want more romantasy readers to be into this series. Forget love triangles; embrace throuples! Sachi is sacrificed to be the consort to the ancient dragon god in her lands. She takes her handmaid Zanya, who is her lover and also an assassin, with her. Ash, the dragon god, is nothing like what they expect, which complicates plans to murder him. In this second book, Sachi and Zanya fully come into their powers, taking on an ancient evil Ash has been trying to defeat for eons. These books go all in on the fantasy and all in on the romance, a rare feat in the romantasy subgenre.
You Should Be So Lucky by Cat Sebastian
How does Cat Sebastian do it? For a book about finding love after loss, it’s so warm and funny and you will want to curl up with it. The story, set in mid-century New York, pairs baseball player Eddie, who has lost his swing, with Mark, the journalist tasked with writing about him. You do not need to like baseball to enjoy this book. The way baseball is used as a metaphor is brilliant, and it’s especially poignant for those of us who love America’s pastime. As with all of Sebastian’s books, you have so much pining, characters doing their best, and a love that carves a beautiful space out of a harsh world.
When I Think of You by Myah Ariel
Something about me is that I am always picking up those Hollywood romances! This one follows the second chance romance of Kaliya and Danny, who dated back in film school and are now working together years later. That proximity, and the emotional nature of their work, pushes them back together. It’s a second chance romance that makes a good case for why the first time didn’t work and also instills hope for this time, which is what I need for the trope to work. Also: CHEMISTRY. This book also does deal with grief in a big way, so take care if that’s an issue for you.
The Prospects by KT Hoffman
Trans joy: get into it! If you like sports romances infused with a deep love for their game, here you go. Gene is the first openly trans professional baseball player, living his best life in the minor leagues, and then his rival gets traded to his team. The closeness of being on a sports team can translate to intimacy and vulnerability in a romantic relationship, and in this case, it really does. I love romances where I root for the characters so hard. It makes that happy ending even more satisfying.
One Burning Heart by Elizabeth Kingston
The previous Welsh Blades book came out in 2019, so what a surprise and delight it was to get a fourth book in this medieval romance series. You know how Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple intentionally makes people underestimate her so that she can make her moves discreetly? That’s our girl Margaret. She’s been married for six years to Lord William, and he thinks very little of her, exactly as she planned it. But now they’re supposed to try for an heir. And her ruse becomes so much more complicated because, unfortunately, she wants the dude. And he wants her. I die. This one does have some pretty important scenes with prior characters, so probably best to start at the beginning of the series.
Played by Naima Simone
Yes, a hockey romance made my list. And, maybe I’m in my grief romance era—or maybe the whole industry is?—but this is another great book dealing with loss in a big way. (It’s all of us working through our Covid feelings, right?) In Played, Adina is a Black firefighter, in a dark place because of losing someone in the line of duty. A fateful charred journal she finds connects her to Solomon, a hockey player dealing with his own grief. While both characters are dealing with heavy stuff, there is so much joy in the way they come together. And as I prefer in my romance, they are also really hot for each other, even if that gives them conflicted feelings.
Sweet Surrender by Viano Oniomoh
Sweet Surrender is the second Sweet Demons book, though it can be read as a standalone. Saint thinks making a deal with a demon will help him deal with his stalker. Knight, the demon, has already been in Saint’s dreams, so he’s all in. At the heart of Saint’s problems is religious trauma (relatable). The way Knight validates Saint will heal something in you. I love a book that can be both very soft and very violent, and this is one. Be sure to check the content warnings!
Colton Gentry’s Third Act by Jeff Zentner
I should have kept track of how many times I cried reading this book. It’s just so tender-hearted. It follows the titular character, a “cancelled” country artist grieving a friend lost in a mass shooting, back to his hometown. His high school sweetheart Luann is still there, and the two reacquaint themselves. Jeff Zentner writes characters that make me feel seen as someone who grew up in a low-income rural area. If books that smash your heart and put them back together again are fun for you—they are for me—pick up this one immediately.
Marriage & Masti by Nisha Sharma
While Marriage & Masti is the third installment of the If Shakespeare Was an Auntie series, you can start here. This one is a Twelfth Night retelling, which is relatively rare in a world where The Taming of the Shrew is the usual Shakespearean comedy retelling choice! A string of unlikely events ties Veera and Deepak together. She’s feeling lost; he’s in need of some good PR. And their accidental wedding may actually solve their problems. As these characters are trying to figure out how real their marriage is, you, too, will think about what marriage really means within a relationship, family, and broader society. It’s a tender, funny book, and so rich with fascinating relationships to explore. It’s simply a treasure.
Triple Sec by TJ Alexander
See how there are three people’s hands on that cover?!?! One of those hands belongs to Mel, a bartender at an upscale establishment. When Bebe comes to the bar, Mel is smitten. But Bebe is happily married to Kade. Ah, well…unless? And indeed, Bebe’s marriage is open, and Mel is invited in. In the course of getting to know Bebe, Mel starts developing feelings for Kade, too. This is one of those books that makes you believe love is abundant and expansive.
A Shore Thing by Joanna Lowell
This book seriously has me planning my own vacation to Cornwall. That’s where Kit goes in search of a new life in Victorian times. Starting over as a man, he misses his old art community, but he’s having a good time selling bicycles. Enter Muriel, a botanist who wants to prove women can ride bicycles as men can. The two get to know each other and begin to see big possibilities for themselves. While so many books on this list deal with heavy subjects, this book is relatively low-angst. Even if this emotional rollercoaster doesn’t sink you to the lowest lows, it can still lift you up to deliriously happy heights.
Even If We’re Broken by A.M. Weald
I’m always seeking out romances with characters who are 40-plus, and this year gave us a gem. Professional colleagues Kate and Ben are back together after decades apart from each other at an archaeological field school in Newfoundland. They’ve been harboring feelings for all this time, but lots of internal obstacles are standing in their way. They are working on a Viking-age site, and the process of excavating their findings mirrors the process of the characters excavating their best selves out of the messiness of life. I love romances that underscore that people don’t have to have their lives fully sorted out to be worthy of love. This is one of those.
If you want to read more of the absolute best in romance, we can help. We have the best from last year and the year before that. And how about all-time greats? I believe that if we keep reading these books that imagine wonderful futures, we can create one in real life, too.