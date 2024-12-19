The 17 Best Romance Books of 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If there’s anything dragging me across the finish line of this year, it’s romance. So let’s celebrate the best the genre had to offer this year. I narrowed it down to 17 books, because there was no way I could choose a top 10. I read so many good books this year! In terms of what I see dominating bookstore shelves and social media feeds, both contemporary romances and romantasy novels were flooding the market this year. But I want to shine the spotlight on under-appreciated subgenres, namely historical romance. And while many books are coming out from traditional publishers, self-published authors are often setting the trends and writing the most interesting books.

I'm sure you will think I've left things off this list, and that's fine. What I wanted to do with this list was—to use a concept from the Fated Mates podcast—to highlight the romances that are doing interesting work and doing it with alacrity. There were some great books this year that executed a premise spectacularly well but didn't have anything particularly insightful to say. For the sake of highlighting the absolute best, those books didn't make my list. Some of the books on this list are in series. To fully appreciate them, you will probably need to catch up on that series. And I'm not sorry! It's just bonus recommendations for you, if you think about it. How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang I read this book twice this year, once for myself and again for a book club. After my book club meeting, I came away loving this book more than I thought I could. This book is like attempting the most complicated quadruple-quadruple combo in figure skating and nailing it. The story follows Helen, a writer whose series is getting adapted for television. In L.A., she reunites with high school classmate Grant in the writing room. Grant struck and killed Helen's sister with his car back in high school. That event tore a devastating path across many lives. Grant and Helen's journey toward each other is messy, sexy, complicated, and utterly entrancing.



Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use The Stars Too Fondly by Emily Hamilton This is one of those books that packs it all in, and somehow it works. Some sci-fi, some romance, a dash of mystery, cozy vibes—get into it! Cleo and her friends go to explore a derelict spaceship that somehow caused its crew to vanish 20 years ago and whoops, now it’s fired up and in outer space. And Cleo maybe has feelings for the ship’s hologram captain Billie? Like I said with How to End a Love Story, this book sets itself a difficult challenge in romance, and it does succeed beautifully. Romance plus space adventures and found family. Honestly, what more could you want? My Season of Scandal by Julie Anne Long Okay, so this is the seventh book in the Palace of Rogues series. You do not need to read them all to appreciate My Season of Scandal, so start here and work your way back if you like. Also, this is a book where the plot is not the draw, but the emotional payoff will knock you into next week. Basically, country girl and rakish Lord Dominic Kirke both end up staying at a boarding house called the Grand Palace on the Thames. If you like two characters truly revealing their deepest souls to each other and realizing that they are perfect for each other, you will love this book. A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams Tia Williams hit it big with Seven Days in June, which is an incredible book. I think I may love this even more! It’s whimsical, imaginative, and beautiful. Ricki is a chaotic queen who goes against her family’s wishes to move to Harlem and start the flower shop of her dreams. There, she meets a mysterious man named Ezra, and the way they are drawn to each other is simply magical. As with Williams’s previous book, this book does go to some dark places. Personally, I did not find the book to be a bummer overall, though. It’s a rich exploration of lively characters and relationships with a swoony romance at the core. The Earl Who Isn’t by Courtney Milan This book completes the Wedgeford Trials trilogy, which has been a delight from start to end. Apart from deftly told romances, this series points out how the British Empire resulted in diverse people living in Britain. Moreover, the mark these folks left, especially culinarily, persists to this day. In this book, Andrew is too busy growing long beans to care that he’s the rightful heir to an earldom. When his childhood friend (and one-night stand!) Lily returns from Hong Kong with proof of Andrew’s lineage, he has to figure out what he really wants out of life. Spoiler: it’s Lily. If you love a friends-to-lovers story that has lots of humor and heart, you will definitely want to pick this one up.