The Best Queer Books of the 21st Century, According to the NYT

Recently The New York Times put out a list of the 100 Best Books of the 21st Century, and it’s generated a lot of discussion — including why this list is coming out in 2024. Regardless, it’s a combination of more than 500 authors’ and literary experts’ opinions on the best books of the century so far, which is an interesting idea. They then followed it up with the Readers Pick list, which is the top 100 books according to everyday NYT readers.

Of course, one question that immediately came to my mind upon seeing this list was, “How many of these books are queer? What are the best queer books of the century?” So, I’ve compiled the LGBTQIA+ books on both lists here. This is imperfect, because it’s just based on me scrolling through the lists and picking out the ones I know have queer and/or trans main characters (or a focus on queer and/or trans people, if it’s nonfiction). It’s very likely I missed something, so please let me know in the comments if you spot any oversights!