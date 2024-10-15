Dark Academia Reads for Your Book Club

Take your book club beyond THE SECRET HISTORY, take a peek at the week's best new book releases, and curl up with cozy queer reads.

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone. Everything You Need to Know Before Watching Nickel Boys Nickel Boys premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August and will have a limited theatrical release starting October 25th. Here’s everything you need to know before you go see it.

Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use These books don’t just follow a family through an ordeal; they explore what family means and how it can enrich your life — or make it miserable. Are you a sucker for long-hidden family secrets? Secret societies? What about gangsters and their teenage daughters on the run? Then, you will love these eight family thrillers. The Best New Books of the Week Variety is the spice of life, and this week’s serving of new books is zesty! 8 Cozy Queer Autumnal Books to Snuggle Up With What is a cozy autumnal read? Well, fall leaves on the cover are always a plus, but it’s not mandatory. We’ve got a selection of cozy contemporary novels set during pumpkin spice and mooncakes season, plus some cozy fantasy reads that add a little magic to your reading life.