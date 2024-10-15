Dark Academia Reads for Your Book Club
Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone.
Everything You Need to Know Before Watching Nickel Boys
Nickel Boys premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August and will have a limited theatrical release starting October 25th. Here’s everything you need to know before you go see it.
8 New Family Thrillers to Devour
Family is the gift that keeps on giving — if nothing else, in fiction. Fair warning: you won’t find very many healthy families within the pages of these books. A couple, sure, but if you’re looking for heartwarming, may I gently direct you to another genre?
These books don’t just follow a family through an ordeal; they explore what family means and how it can enrich your life — or make it miserable. Are you a sucker for long-hidden family secrets? Secret societies? What about gangsters and their teenage daughters on the run? Then, you will love these eight family thrillers.
The Best New Books of the Week
Variety is the spice of life, and this week’s serving of new books is zesty!
8 Cozy Queer Autumnal Books to Snuggle Up With
What is a cozy autumnal read? Well, fall leaves on the cover are always a plus, but it’s not mandatory. We’ve got a selection of cozy contemporary novels set during pumpkin spice and mooncakes season, plus some cozy fantasy reads that add a little magic to your reading life.
Recent Dark Academia to Read With Your Book Club
As a mood reader, I feel like I’m at full power. Since the first of October rolled by, I’ve read a cutsey witch/vampire mystery romance, one of the books below, started the OG ’90s dark academia classic The Secret History by Donna Tartt, and even put a little something together for those looking to deck themselves out in all manner of tweed and ancient Greek-inspired tees.
If you’re looking for something for your book club that’ll fully immerse you in these immaculate fall vibes, you could do worse than dark academia. The genre is, by definition, full of contradictions and provides excellent fodder for discussions on things like class and social hierarchies. Which means it’s perfect for book clubs.