The November New Releases You Don’t Want to Miss

Though we are 10 months into this year, the end still somehow feels like it’s coming too quickly. Mariah Carey has already official dubbed it Her Season, I’m already seeing Black Friday sales, and, more relevantly, we’ve already started getting Best-Of lists (1, 2) at the end of October. All I have to say is sheesh, can’t a girl ease into things?

Conflicted feelings around the sense of time aside, many of the books our writers have highlighted as among the best of the month have such interesting premises. There’s a Jazz Age urban fantasy, a Medieval lesbian romance, an opulent murder mystery set in 1920s Vietnam, and a romance that starts from the pettiest thing. There’s also a new Murakami, which, iykyk.