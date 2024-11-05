The November New Releases You Don’t Want to Miss
The Hottest New Books Coming Out This Month
Though we are 10 months into this year, the end still somehow feels like it’s coming too quickly. Mariah Carey has already official dubbed it Her Season, I’m already seeing Black Friday sales, and, more relevantly, we’ve already started getting Best-Of lists (1, 2) at the end of October. All I have to say is sheesh, can’t a girl ease into things?
Conflicted feelings around the sense of time aside, many of the books our writers have highlighted as among the best of the month have such interesting premises. There’s a Jazz Age urban fantasy, a Medieval lesbian romance, an opulent murder mystery set in 1920s Vietnam, and a romance that starts from the pettiest thing. There’s also a new Murakami, which, iykyk.
9 New Knockout SFF Books for November
The leaves have all turned and the chill is in the air (at least here in Maine), which makes for great reading weather. And what better way to celebrate the changing of the seasons than curling up with a good book? So today we’re sharing nine knockout new sci-fi and fantasy books out in November 2024 for doing just that. There’s just something magical about a warm blanket, a hot drink, and reading a good book indoors. (Because it’s hard to hold a Kindle in the cold November rain.) (Sorry, not sorry.)
Here Are the Adaptations to Watch in November
It’s a new month, which means it’s time to get excited for new book-to-screen adaptations that will be hitting theaters and our TVs throughout the month of November. And, friends, Christmas is coming early this year because there is soooo much to be excited about in November. There are some really big, highly-anticipated adaptations coming. Some that I can’t believe are FINALLY here (looking at you, Wicked). I don’t know about you, but I know I will be seated for all 8 of these adaptations.
What Library Patrons Are Hearing About
For your collection development news this week, I have some BookTok updates, some reading lists, and books that your patrons are probably hearing about in the news.
Barnes & Noble’s Book of the Year Finalists, PW’s Best Books of 2024, and What It’s Like to Be a Newcomer in the World of Literary Agencies
On the latest episode of the Book Riot Podcast, Jeff O’Neal and I analyze Barnes & Noble’s finalists for Book of the Year, PW’s best books list, and chat with a first-year editorial assistant at a well-known literary agency.