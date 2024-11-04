B&N’s Book of the Year Finalists, PW’s Books of the Year, Recent Reading, and What It’s Like to Be a Newcomer in the World of Literary Agencies
Jeff and Rebecca talk about B&N’s finalists for their book of the year, why PW’s best books of the year lists are so great and recent reading before they are joined by Brooke Nagler of The Book Group to talk about what it’s like breaking into the world of books as an assistant to a literary agent.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!
Check out the Book Riot Podcast Book Page on Thriftbooks!
Discussed in this episode:
A belated fare-thee-well to John Gierach
Barnes & Noble’s Book of the Year finalists
The PW Best Books of the Year list is here, and it’s as hard to navigate as ever
The Last One at the Wedding by Jason Rekulak
We Solve Murders by Richard Osman
Conclave by Robert Harris
Pachinko by Min Jin Lee