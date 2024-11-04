B&N’s Book of the Year Finalists, PW’s Books of the Year, Recent Reading, and What It’s Like to Be a Newcomer in the World of Literary Agencies

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about B&N’s finalists for their book of the year, why PW’s best books of the year lists are so great and recent reading before they are joined by Brooke Nagler of The Book Group to talk about what it’s like breaking into the world of books as an assistant to a literary agent.

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

The Book Group

A belated fare-thee-well to John Gierach

Barnes & Noble’s Book of the Year finalists

The PW Best Books of the Year list is here, and it’s as hard to navigate as ever

The Last One at the Wedding by Jason Rekulak

We Solve Murders by Richard Osman

Conclave by Robert Harris

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee